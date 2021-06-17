Accused Langley would-be carjacker back in court

The suspect is facing multiple charges related to the April incident

A man accused of an attempted carjacking of a moving truck on Highway One in Langley was back in court facing multiple charges on Monday, June 14.

Mathew Allan Nielsen was in court for a brief hearing on charges of possession of property obtained by crime assault, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Nielsen was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen two truck that crashed at the end of Langley road near the Trans Canada Highway on April 16.

The driver fled on foot when RCMP officers turned up, ran onto the highway, and got into a fight with a semi truck driver during a carjacking attempt. The scuffle included the truck driver getting out to chase the would-be thief on foot briefly. When police again arrived, the suspect was riding in the space between the truck and its trailer.

Nielsen was released after the arrested to appear in court.

He is expected to be back in court again on June 28.

