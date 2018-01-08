Actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge

The famous B.C. actor passed away after a battle with cancer

B.C. television actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at the age of 80 at Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge.

Rhodes was best-known in Canada for his roles in Da Vinci’s Inquest and Sidestreet, as well as Tron: Legacy.

Talent agency Northern Exposure said Rhodes died of cancer.

According to his IMDb biography, he was born in 1937 in Winnipeg and raised there. He was the son of Canadian playwright Anne Henry.

Rhodes trained to be a warden in the National Park Service in Manitoba and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as an airman-mechanic before finally settling into a career as an actor.

Rhodes studied at the Manitoba Theatre Centre and was a member of the first graduating class of the National Theatre School in Canada.

After making his professional debut on stage as Stanley Kowalski in Streetcar Named Desire, he became a contract player for Universal Pictures in the U.S., landing film and television roles ranging from a gunslinger in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) to a country singer in The Hard Part Begins (1973) to various guest appearances in series such as Mission: Impossible (1966).

He later played the suave Phillip Chancellor Sr. on The Young and the Restless (1973), but left the show in 1976.

He worked in a wide variety of television and theatrical movies and making guest appearances on more than 100 television series.

Major TV roles saw him range from dim-witted escaped con Dutch on Soap (1977) to veterinarian and family man Dr. Grant Roberts on the popular Canadian family series Danger Bay (1984).

More recently, he has appeared in a number of TV movies, as well as in guest spots on popular series such as Sliders (1995) and The X-Files (1993).

In 2002, he earned a Gemini award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role

Da Vinci’s Inquest. He was nominated for three other Gemini awards and in 2006 was given a Gemini Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement.

In more recent years, he appeared in TV series Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Coded and Arctic Air, as well as the TV movie Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story.

Outside of acting, Rhodes’ interests included music and horses, but his real passion was boats and once considered a career as a naval architect.

Rhodes was married four times and had two children.

Previous story
Land key ingredient for some of Langley’s most expensive lots
Next story
Explosion caused by cooking drugs at downtown Chilliwack apartment

Just Posted

Man charged with sex offences fires lawyer on first day of trial

Stanley Whitford, arrested in Surrey, accused of assaulting teen girl in Abbotsford

Land key ingredient for some of Langley’s most expensive lots

BC Assessment has released the values of the most expensive properties in the City and Township.

Springmans bring “Happy Beach” in concert

Aldergrove family group performs free show Sunday, Jan. 14 in Fort Langley

Kodiaks keep in thick of playoff action

Kodiaks came away from Winter Classic with a win and a loss to keep them in running for playoff spot

Spartans conquer Cascades

First time since 2008 Trinity Western women’s basketball team has taken both ends of home-and-home series against UFV

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Actor Donnelly Rhodes has died at Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge

The famous B.C. actor passed away after a battle with cancer

Explosion caused by cooking drugs at downtown Chilliwack apartment

No one injured but at least two units damaged in Sunday evening fire

VIDEO: Sears set to close doors for good on Monday

Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack now left without an anchor tenant at either end

Aldergrove Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

Aldergrove soccer tournament returns in March

2018 Barry Bauder Spring Fling soccer tournament on the weekend of March 24-25

Police deploy spike belt to stop suspect

Incident in Vernon Sunday leads to arrest of two people

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Most Read