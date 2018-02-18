When a flyer is taken off a black light standard in Langley City, it takes a strip of paint with it, says resident Peter Harvey.

Ads, posters attached to city property raises ire of local senior

‘I want them taken down,’ says Peter Harvey

Peter Harvey says the community he calls home is being defaced by flyers.

The longtime Langley City resident believes that the advertisements and posters found on light standards and wooden power poles around the community are not only unsightly, but are also causing property damage.

“People are upset when they see that kind of garbage,” he said, calling businesses “brazen to do this.”

“I want them taken down,” Harvey said.

Once removed from the light standards, the flyers often take a strip of black paint with them, Harvey pointed out.

He says, “our tax dollars” go into replacing the stripped paint.

“If it’s a homeless person or a kid who had done it, we’d be upset,” Harvey said. “But when it’s a business advertisement, that’s a direct slap to the face of the City. I am proud of Langley City. By doing this, they’re saying ‘I don’t give a damn about you guys.’”

Under section 9G of the the City’s Community Standards Bylaw No. 2487, it notes, that no person will “stamp, paint, post, affix or otherwise place any placard, bill, poster, notice or advertisement in any public place without the written permission of the City, except such formal notices as are required to be posted to inform the public on any matter pertaining to elections held in the City pursuant to the Federal Election Act, the Provincial Elections Act, or the Local Government Act.”

The City’s manager of bylaw enforcement Dave Selvage said there is a $100 fine per incident.

Selvage said the company that is affixing advertisements locally has been issued a warning and is being asked to take the flyers down.

“What we want them to do is comply and make sure they’re not unsightly,” Selvage said. “It’s not something we want to see.”

 

Peter Harvey snapped a photo of a flyer attached to a power pole in Langley City. He says that ‘our tax dollars’ pay for the damage caused once these ads are taken off city property.

Previous story
Man who stole millions from Seabird Island band sentenced to 4.5 years jail
Next story
B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Just Posted

Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

VIDEO: Police called to Glover Road location in Langley

Multiple units called to scene

Annual Langley bird count numbers drop

Bad weather likely cause, organizers say

Hugh Davis Way sign unveiled

The name of the pioneer and long-time Langley farmer now adorns road near his home

Ball hockey fundraiser to honour Langley man lost to cancer

Annual tournament at UBC aims to raise $45,000 this year

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Canada’s Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

The skier from Quebec City scored 92.40 on his second run

Russian athlete suspected of doping at PyeongChang Olympics

The case could be an obstacle to Russia’s efforts to have the Russian team formally reinstated

Vancouver Giants fall with only 10 second left against Victoria

A Langley hockey team dropped a 4-3 game on the Island, before returing home to play Red Deer today.

Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Most Read