(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night blister packs recalled due to labelling error

Nighttime caplets could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert

Two lots of Advil’s Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack are being recalled due to a labelling error.

The problem involves one lot of 18 caplet boxes and one of 36 caplet boxes.

The foil backing on the blister pack is upside down and misaligned — so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime.

There are concerns consumers may get the medications mixed up.

Health Canada says mistakenly taking a nighttime caplet could result in serious health consequences for those who need to remain alert, such as when driving, or who have taken other sedatives, consumed alcohol, or are elderly.

The affected products were distributed in Canada starting last July.

—The Canadian Press

Healthcare and Medicine

Previous story
B.C. school renamed from racist figure in reconciliation ceremony
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

Some of the weapons and ammunition seized as a result of a January raid in Langley, which has now led to charges against two men. (BCCFSEU)
Two charged in alleged illegal handgun scheme linked to Langley, Sooke

On the last day of September, Maryalice Wood captured this “stunning scene” during what she called golden hour on the Bedford Channel in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Reflections of fall

(Langley Advance Times file) A Langley woman woke to a man in her home. She chased the cat burglar from her home but not before he stole from them.
UPDATE: 91-year-old Langley man found safe

About 150 players took part in the Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Club tournament over the Oct. 2-3 weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Why are more people than ever playing disc golf?