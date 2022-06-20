David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Affordable housing and dementia care facility opens in Vanderhoof

An unprecedented affordable housing development through the province of B.C. is now open in Vanderhoof

In Vanderhoof, an unprecedented new housing development that combines affordable housing for seniors with a facility to support those with on-site dementia care is now open.

The three-storey project is located on 2657 Church Ave. and includes 20 one-bedroom rental homes.

The dementia care facility, called Aurora Homes, will be on the ground floor and include eight additional studio units. Available later this year, the facility will include technologies that support dementia care like circadian rhythm lighting, which is an artificial sunrise-sunset internal clock that will allow the patients to sleep better.

READ MORE: New seniors building opening soon in Vanderhoof the first of its kind in B.C.

“This new building will provide a significant supply of homes for vulnerable seniors and patients in Vanderhoof, allowing them to remain connected within their communities, while receiving the care they need,” said Attorney General David Eby, who is currently the minister responsible for housing.

Like us on Facebook

BC Housing

Previous story
Chilliwack manslaughter victim was either retreating or advancing when shot rang out

Just Posted

It was the biggest turnout for a Langley City Community Day, with the first post-pandemic version taking place on Saturday, June 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Big turnout for Community Day in Langley City

A dozen planes ferried supplies across the Canada-U.S. border from Langley Airport on Saturday, June 18, during “Operation Thunder” an exercise in disaster preparedness. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Operation Thunder rehearses for disaster relief

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Why can’t election donations be posted on Langley Township website during campaign?

Burt Henderson was part of the team, Hendo’s Heroes. His team has raised about $40,000 so far. His daughter and son both have Stargardt, a rare genetic eye disease. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley bike ride a chance for cyclists to help loved ones with vision disorders