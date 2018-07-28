Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland

Ann Stouse, Holly Stouse and Claudia Bakiera walk Lady MacDuff, a black lab, and Kira, a border collie, along the dike at the north end of Sharpe Road in Pitt Meadows in 2017. (Black Press Media files)

Metro Vancouver has issued an air quality advisory for eastern parts of the Lower Mainland.

The advisory is due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to persist for the next few days, according to a bulletin.

While the advisory pertains to ground-level ozone, Metro Vancouver said a noticeable haze in the region caused by wildfires as far as Asia and Alaska are not causing smoke concentrations to be of concern at this time.

Ground-level ozone, which is not emitted directly into the air, is formed nitrogen oxides and other volatile organic compounds react in the air when it’s sunny.

Metro Vancouver said people should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evenings, when ozone levels are at its highest.

Infants and the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are at highest risk to experience negative symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

“As we are in the summer season with warm temperatures, it is also important to stay cool and hydrated,” Metro Vancouver said. “Indoor spaces with air conditioning may offer relief from both heat and air pollution.”

