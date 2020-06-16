Al Anderson Memorial Pool will re-open to the public June 29. (Langley Advance Times files)

Al Andersoon pool in Langley City to re-open June 29

Reservations can be made online

Al Anderson Memorial Pool will re-open to the public starting June 29, Langley City announced in a release Tuesday morning.

“Based on the information provided by our local health authorities, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus can spread through the water at pools, hot tubs, or spray parks, and proper disinfection of these aquatic venues should inactivate the virus,” explained Karlo Tamondong, recreation supervisor. “I hope this information will encourage residents to enjoy our aquatic facility.”

READ MORE: 12-year-old petitions to preserve Fort Langley Pool

The pool will open with enhanced first aid, lifeguard rescue procedures and reduced swimming hours and capacities but swimming lessons will not be offered this summer due to COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions, the City says.

However, public swimming and fitness classes will be permitted with the following restrictions:

  • 71 people for public swims, including the deck and bleachers;
  • 32 people (four per lane) for length swims;
  • 39 people for Shallow Aquafit classes;
  • 11 people for Deep Aquafit.

Showers will be available on the pool deck, but people are encouraged to shower at home before and after swimming since access to change rooms is limited to a one-way flow.

Lockers will not be available for use.

Those who wish to reserve their spot can do so up to an hour before the start of the pool’s public swims, length swims and Aquafit classes online at ca.apm.activecommunities.com/langleycityrecconnect or call 604-514-2865 starting June 24.

READ MORE: Langley City joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

The public can also call Timms Community Centre at 604-514-2940 or Douglas Recreation Centre at 604-514-2865 to reserve a swim time.

For a complete swimming schedule visit langleycity.ca.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock Pier to reopen to the public
Next story
One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

Just Posted

Al Andersoon pool in Langley City to re-open June 29

Reservations can be made online

Langley quilters save fundraising raffle after quilt show plans unravel

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of May’s quilt show which was more than a year in the planning

New COVID outbreak reported in another Langley care home

A long-term care residence at the local hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person from a fatal blaze Saturday escaped unharmed, has been questioned and released

12-year-old petitioner takes case for Fort pool to Langley council

Nora Cashato is asking the Township to keep a proper pool in her community

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

White Rock Pier to reopen to the public

Parking lots also to be opened, four-hour limits reinstated

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

Fire destroys playground at South Delta elementary school

A playground at Beach Grove Elementary in Tsawwassen was destroyed by fire Saturday night (June 13)

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Most Read