Al Andersoon pool in Langley City to re-open June 29

Al Anderson Memorial Pool will re-open to the public starting June 29, Langley City announced in a release Tuesday morning.

“Based on the information provided by our local health authorities, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 virus can spread through the water at pools, hot tubs, or spray parks, and proper disinfection of these aquatic venues should inactivate the virus,” explained Karlo Tamondong, recreation supervisor. “I hope this information will encourage residents to enjoy our aquatic facility.”

The pool will open with enhanced first aid, lifeguard rescue procedures and reduced swimming hours and capacities but swimming lessons will not be offered this summer due to COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions, the City says.

However, public swimming and fitness classes will be permitted with the following restrictions:

71 people for public swims, including the deck and bleachers;

32 people (four per lane) for length swims;

39 people for Shallow Aquafit classes;

11 people for Deep Aquafit.

Showers will be available on the pool deck, but people are encouraged to shower at home before and after swimming since access to change rooms is limited to a one-way flow.

Lockers will not be available for use.

Those who wish to reserve their spot can do so up to an hour before the start of the pool’s public swims, length swims and Aquafit classes online at ca.apm.activecommunities.com/langleycityrecconnect or call 604-514-2865 starting June 24.

The public can also call Timms Community Centre at 604-514-2940 or Douglas Recreation Centre at 604-514-2865 to reserve a swim time.

For a complete swimming schedule visit langleycity.ca.

