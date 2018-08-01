Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Police have found the van that was stolen from a funeral home in Red Deer with a body still inside.

RCMP said Wednesday the black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was found abandoned in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood after assistance from the public, with the body still in the back.

The vehicle had disappeared from the parking lot of a funeral home in Glendale early the day before after the driver briefly stepped away.

Mounties had brought in a helicopter and other law enforcement agencies to help in the search, saying they were aware of the distress the theft of the van was causing the family of the deceased.

RCMP say they continue to investigate with the help of its forensic identification team.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Toad crossing’ signs go up in Langley neighbourhood
Next story
VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

Just Posted

LISTEN: Langley historians reflect on wartime and coins

Valley Voices recounts Canada’s role in ending the Great War.

Langley business woman seeking Conservative nod

Tamara Jansen wanting to be MP for Cloverdale-Langley City following next year’s federal election.

‘Toad crossing’ signs go up in Langley neighbourhood

Warning message part of a campaign to protect migrating toadlets

New Langley Rams coach recruited what he believes is a winning team

Matt Blokker has solidified a strong new lineup of junior football players to represent Langley.

Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Scorching temperatures expected to abate in the coming days

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

High E. coli levels prompt warnings at several beaches around Metro Vancouver

Whytecliff, Ambleside and Sandy Cove beaches in West Vancouver some off limits due to high levels

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Suspect sought in Richmond Stanley Cup brawl

A man was hit with a chair at a pub in June

VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Wednesday morning on McKee Road

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

Most Read