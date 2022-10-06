Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney

The winner will be announced tonight in Calgary

Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.

Voting is wrapping up by members of the United Conservative Party to select a successor to Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney announced in the spring he was leaving after receiving 51 per cent in a party leadership vote.

There are 124,000 eligible voters, many of whom have already cast ballots by mail.

There will be in-person voting stations at five locations in various regions today, and the winner will be announced tonight in Calgary.

There are seven candidates in the race, including four former members of Kenney’s cabinet, but one-time Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith is the perceived favourite to win.

Political observers and pollsters have said whoever wins needs to start talking about issues that are top of mind for Albertans.

The leadership debate has been dominated by ways the province can assert greater independence from the federal government.

Pollster Janet Brown and political scientist Lori Williams said Albertans are more concerned about inflation, long waits for health care and jammed emergency wards in hospitals.

RELATED: Alberta premier Jason Kenney steps down as UCP leader

AlbertaJason Kenney

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. filmmaker documents stories of Canadian WWII veterans
Next story
54 new family doctors sign on with B.C.’s incentive package

Just Posted

Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit. The Nissan Cube, seen here being towed away after the theft was discovered, has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft in Langley City. (Langley Meals On Wheels)
Theft of catalytic converter sidelines Langley Meals On Wheels delivery van

Soleina Hunter will be accepting donations of blankets and warm clothing for the needy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aldergrove Plaza on the corner of 272nd and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An Aldergrove teen would like residents to check their closets to help the needy

Canadian Ninja League Finals are set for October 7 to 9 at Langley Events Centre, with 245 competitors. (Canadian Ninja League/CNL photo)
Canadian Ninja League (CNL) National Finals come to Langley Events Centre

Trinity Western University’s DeVries Auditorium will host a discussion on climate change and the environment with candidates for mayor in Langley Township. (TWU)
Environment, climate change focus of mayoralty forum at Trinity Western University

Pop-up banner image