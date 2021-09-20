UPDATE: Aldag takes lead as more polls report in Cloverdale-Langley City

Aldag was 600 votes ahead of Jansen as of 9 p.m.

Liberal candidate John Aldag widened his lead over incumbent Conservative Tamara Jansen in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding Monday night, taking a 1,200 vote lead by 9:15 p.m.

Aldag had 7,615 votes, 39.8 per cent of the total, to 6,402 votes, 33.5 per cent of the total, for Jansen, who had held the riding since 2019. Rajesh Jayaprakash of the NDP had 4,290 and 22.4 per cent of the vote, while PPC candidate Ian Kennedy had 815 votes, 4.3 per cent.

The PPC proved not to be a significant spoiler for the riding, as Aldag’s lead was larger than the total vote for Kennedy.

More than 60 per cent of ballots had been counted.

“We never really stopped campaigning after 2019, and working with the community on any number of issues,” Aldag said at his campaign party in Surrey.

If he is declared the winner, Aldag said his first priority will be to meet local municipal councils – the riding covers parts of Surrey, Langley City, and Langley Township – as well as religious leaders, business leaders, and to create an agricultural advisory committee on issues facing farmers in suburban/rural interface areas.

Aldag said key issues for the next Parliament will include elder care, Indigenous reconciliation, the post-COVID economy, and climate change.

Katie Pearson, CEO of the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, was at Aldag’s post-election event.

She said politicians had not spent much of the campaign discussing issues such as the recent discovery of unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former Indian residential schools.

The candidates in Cloverdale-Langley City are:

• Tamara Jansen, Conservative, the incumbent

• John Aldag, Liberal, who was the MP from 2015 to 2019

• Rajesh Jayaprakash, New Democratic Party

• Ian Kennedy, People’s Party of Canada

Black Press was attempting to contact Jansen for comment on the preliminary election results.

Jayaprakash’s campaign said he would not be commenting on the results on Monday night.

One wrinkle in the campaign is the absence of a Green Party candidate in the riding. Aldag recently posted some supportive quotes on his social media pages from former Green Party leader Elizabeth May – although May herself noted it was not an endorsement, or even official support for Aldag’s campaign, as she’s not backing non-Green candidates.

Mail-in ballots will not be counted until Tuesday at the earliest, so it is possible that the final result will not be known by Monday evening.

Cloverdale-Langley City was a new riding in 2015, created after a realignment of districts in a fast-growing area.

It was a tight race in 2019.

In that election, Conservative Tamara Jansen won with 37.7 per cent of the vote, compared to Aldag’s 35.2 per cent. NDP candidate Rae Banwarie got 18.9 per cent of the vote, Green Caelum Nutbrown took 6.4 per cent, and Ian Kennedy of the PPC got just 1.7 per cent.

In 2015, Aldag rode the wave of Justin Trudeau’s first win as PM to 45.5 per cent of the vote, defeating the late Dean Drysdale, who received 34.8 per cent. The NDP did not do as well in 2015, with Rebecca Smith taking 15.7 per cent, and the Greens under Scott Anderson received 4.1 per cent. The PPC did not yet exist.

