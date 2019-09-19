May Leeper said noise from the nearby Canopy Growth marijuana greenhouse has been a constant annoyance day and night. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times file photo)

Aldergrove cannabis greenhouse target of noise complaints

Resident says ‘droning’ noise can be heard through closed windows

A controversial cannabis greenhouse in Aldergrove is generating noise complaints from nearby residents who say they are having trouble sleeping because of the sound generated by the 1.3 million sq. ft. Canopy Growth marijuana growing facility near 264th St. and 4th Ave.

May Leeper described it as an “unbearable” round-the-clock “droning” sound that can be heard even with the windows closed.

“The noise goes on all night,” Leeper told the Langley Advance Times.

“It sounds like a generator.”

She and her neighbours have complained to Canopy, which responded by saying the greenhouse is within municipal noise limits and suggesting the problem might lie elsewhere.

In a letter to Leeper and other nearby residents, the company said their employees conduct regular noise checks.

“We assess eight times daily (every three hours) the sound generated from the farm at six checkpoints throughout the neighbourhood,” the message stated.

Canopy Growth said it has adopted the Township of Langley’s noise control bylaw standard.

READ MORE: New noise limits a victory for ‘two little people’

“Our average monthly readings for the past 12 months are well below the standards prescribed by local by-laws,” it said.

“As a result of your correspondence, we have reviewed the data from the past 250 assessments and at the checkpoints closest to your homes found the average reading to be 42 dB – below the standard set out in municipal by-laws.”

It added there are “many sources of sound that would contribute to these readings and that our farm is not the only source of sound in the area.”

Leeper said it appeared the grower was referring to the work on 264th St., which is being widened to accommodate more traffic through the Canada-U.S. border crossing.

She doubts that is the source, noting the road crews, with the exception of some late-night paving, only work during daylight hours.

READ MORE: MLA Coleman calls for federal crackdown on marijuana greenhouse odour emissions

READ MORE: Commercial cannabis dominates talk at Langley town hall

Leeper and her neighbours have been clashing with Canopy ever since the company bought the greenhouse and began converting it to grow newly-legal recreational marijuana.

Most of the complaints concern the odour, with the neighbours saying that the smell from the facility is overpowering and interfering with their ability to enjoy their own homes.

At their behest, Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, together with Delta South MLA Ian Paton, has called for a federal crackdown, saying smelly marijuana greenhouses must either fix the problem or be closed down.

In a joint letter sent this summer to federal Attorney General David Lametti and Health Minister Ginette Petitpas, the two Liberal MLAs said they are writing to “lodge a formal complaint” on behalf of their constituents about the “constant odour being emitted by licensed cannabis businesses in our riding.”

They argue that under the federal regulations, greenhouse operators who grow marijuana must do more to control odour emissions.

Under “good production practices” the regulations call for “a system that filters air to prevent the escape of odours.”

“The legislation says they have to control it [odours],” Coleman said.

“I want the law enforced.”

The letter listed four “locations in need of of immediate enforcement,” three in Delta and one in Langley, the Canopy Growth greenhouse.

On Tuesday, Coleman said there had, as yet, been no response to the letter.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

The Canopy Growth marijuana greenhouse in Aldergrove has been a magnet for controversy ever since it was purchased by Canopy Growth and converted for cannabis, with residents complaining about the smell and the noise. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times file photo)

Previous story
Mystery Langley lands needed for pipeline project left off records for years
Next story
Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

Opening ceremony marks start of fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

Late hockey player to be remembered forever with jersey retirement

Jersey wall at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink will honour Coleton Nelson

Mystery Langley lands needed for pipeline project left off records for years

The tiny slivers of land were lost due to some kind of error

Sip ‘n’ Dip returns again for adults only at Aldergrove water park

It is the third event of its kind in partnership with Trading Post Brewery

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

David Weaver, of Nelson, was arrested and charged in October of last year

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Monday near Nanaimo

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

‘We still did not get answers’: Vancouver parents demand expulsion after students’ racist video

‘We were unable to get confirmation from the VSB, but he hasn’t returned as of yet,’ says Marie Tate

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

Most Read