A retail cannabis outlet in Aldergrove got its final rezoning approval on Feb. 22. (Black Press Media File)

A retail cannabis outlet in Aldergrove got its final rezoning approval on Feb. 22. (Black Press Media File)

Aldergrove cannabis shop gets rezoning approval – barely

Council voted twice after narrowly defeating the project the first time

A development application for an Aldergrove cannabis retailer got its final approval from Langley Township council Monday, but only after council voted against it first.

The rezoning is one of the necessary phases of approving the first retail cannabis shops in the Township, more than two years after federal legalization was passed.

On Monday, the council at first defeated the application on a tie vote. Councillor David Davis was absent, leaving the council with a four-to-four split among the remaining members.

On the first vote, councillors Petrina Arnason, Steve Ferguson, Bob Long, and Eric Woodward voted against the rezoning.

“Well, we’d better vote again,” Long said after the vote.

Coun. Blair Whitmarsh called for a reconsideration of the motion immediately.

This time, the motion passed five to three, with Arnason, Ferguson, and Woodward still in opposition.

The cannabis shop is to be located at 3227 264 St., not far from the Langley Banquet Hall and the Arby’s restaurant.

Originally, the council approved a plan last year that called for up to eight shops in the Township, with one in each major neighbourhood – Walnut Grove, Fort Langley, Aldergrove, Murrayville, Brookswood, Willowbrook, Willoughby, and one more in the Carvolth area near the 200th Street highway interchange.

READ MORE: One third of applications for Township cannabis stores focus on Aldergrove

READ MORE: Council rejects Fort Langley cannabis shop a second time

In the end, applications were skewed heavily towards a few neighbourhoods especially Aldergrove, while others, such as Brookswood and Murrayville, received few to no applications.

This year, after reviewing the applications and applying various criteria, the councillors turned down almost all the applications, allowing just two to go forward, with one in Aldergrove and one in Carvolth.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovecannabisLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. NDP announces Site C will go ahead with new $16B budget
Next story
‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

Just Posted

A retail cannabis outlet in Aldergrove got its final rezoning approval on Feb. 22. (Black Press Media File)
Aldergrove cannabis shop gets rezoning approval – barely

Council voted twice after narrowly defeating the project the first time

Aldergrove Regional Park will be home to a child-friendly nature gnome tour in March. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Regional Park home to gnome-guided tours for children

Families can sign up for nature-themed events happening throughout spring break in March

Township firefighters were called to battle a heavy blaze at a pallet factory in Glen Valley at 256 Street and 88 Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Firefighter taken to hospital after crews battle heavy blaze in Glen Valley

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Kwantlen Polytechnic University announced this week that 64 more health care assistant spaces will be opened at the school. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
KPU to train more health workers for seniors care homes

Provincial funding means 64 more spaces for students

Cheryl Roberts said she's having to consider putting down her cat, Burley, because she can't afford his dental surgery. (Cheryl Roberts photo)
COVID impact on Langley woman’s finances puts her kitty’s future in jeopardy

A Langley woman said money was tight before COVID and now she struggles to afford vet care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

An official Police Act investigation will be launched after VPD officers were caught in camera posing near a dead body at Third Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Screen grab/Zachary Ratcliff)
VIDEO: Vancouver officers under review for laughing, taking pictures next to dead body

Two officers were caught on video by a local beachgoer Wednesday morning in Stanley Park

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

B.C. is reportedly working with other provincial governments to determine March break policies

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Vaccinations continuing for B.C. First Nations amid shortages

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Delta Police Department photo)
B.C. youth calls 911 after accruing $7K in online gaming charges

‘Police spoke with the student about appropriate times to call 911’

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. NDP announces Site C will go ahead with new $16B budget

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

The last three wild northern spotted owls live near the Spuzzum Watershed outside of Hope. The province recently ordered a halt to logging for at least a year to give the owls a chance to survive. (Photo/Jared Hobbs)
Logging halted in northern spotted owl habitat near Hope

Halt will last at least a year, gives time to formulate survival plan for Northern Spotted Owl

Several BC Ferries sailings are cancelled Friday morning due to adverse weather. (Black Press Media File)
Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry sailing cancelled due to high winds, sea state

Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes

Most Read