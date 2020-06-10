Aldergrove Fair to go back to its roots with agricultural exhibits, virtual shows in light of COVID-19

Tens of thousands drawn annually to Aldergrove’s fairgrounds each summer now directed to new website

Organizers of the Aldergrove Fair plan to bring this year’s attendees back in time to the origins of the 108-year-old festival, which first began as a lively competition between farmers.

The weekend-long festival planned next month for July 17 and 18, will largely be a virtual gathering, said president Robin McIntosh.

“We recognize that COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings will almost certainly still be in place that day,” he explained.

“So we’ve put together a socially-distant plan to maximize the fun.”

For that, Abbotsford-based fair sponsor iContext Internet Services has created a website where people can log on to participate in fair events.

The 109th Fair will celebrate one of the oldest farm communities of the Fraser Valley similar to the way the first fair did – in 1912, when horse, poultry, dairy, produce, flowers, and needlecraft projects were entered by Aldergrove agriculturers.

READ MORE: Aldegrove Fair numbers skyrocket into the thousands

No in-person concerts, shows, or vendors will be set up along Aldergrove Athletic Park fields.

Insted, Aldergrove residents of any age are invited to exhibit their baked goods and crafts in its prize-winning displays at 27030A Fraser Hwy.

One entry will be chosen as winner from each applicable category, which this year includes adult and youth-entered eggs, baking and canning, crafts, and sewing.

The 2020 event schedule will include a wide range of other contests including:

– Aldergrove COVID-19 photography contest, conducted online

– Gardening contest at Aldergrove Community Gardens

RELATED: Fair photo context winners showcase the ‘best of Aldergrove’

Events aired live online, on the new website will include: 

– Opening ceremonies, featuring local dignitaries and First Nations

– Judging and awards

– Live entertainment

READ MORE: Big name concerts forever change the landscape of the Aldergrove Fair

The website will also stream the following pre-recorded presentations:

– Quirky and fascinating stories of local history from long-time residents

– Farm tours with local farmers

– Local entertainment

Event information and activities will be listed on virtual.aldergrovefair.ca. There, people can register to view the full fair schedule once it becomes available.

“We are really excited to use the new website that Rob Wilson of iContext is developing for us,” McIntosh reiterated.

“Pre-Fair events and activities will be live on the site from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday July, 18.”

AldergroveCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Just Posted

Willowbrook worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

In week 10 Marion Brand focuses on toning abs and exercising core muscles

Alder Inn could see a wrecking ball in the near future

Langley Township council will deliberate the 71-year-old building’s future at its Monday meeting

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

12-year-old petitions to preserve Fort Langley Pool

Local youth will take her case to council next Monday

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

Mystery of the duct-taped dog in Abbotsford has happy ending

Owner found, and tape proves to be a plastic muzzle

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

Most Read