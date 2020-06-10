Aldergrove Fair to go back to its roots with agricultural exhibits, virtual shows in light of COVID-19

Tens of thousands drawn annually to Aldergrove’s fairgrounds each summer now directed to new website

Organizers of the Aldergrove Fair plan to bring this year’s attendees back in time to the origins of the 108-year-old festival, which first began as a lively competition between farmers.

The weekend-long festival planned next month for July 17 and 18, will largely be a virtual gathering, said president Robin McIntosh.

“We recognize that COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings will almost certainly still be in place that day,” he explained.

“So we’ve put together a socially-distant plan to maximize the fun.”

For that, Abbotsford-based fair sponsor iContext Internet Services has created a website where people can log on to participate in fair events.

The 109th Fair will celebrate one of the oldest farm communities of the Fraser Valley similar to the way the first fair did – in 1912, when horse, poultry, dairy, produce, flowers, and needlecraft projects were entered by Aldergrove agriculturers.

No in-person concerts, shows, or vendors will be set up along Aldergrove Athletic Park fields.

Insted, Aldergrove residents of any age are invited to exhibit their baked goods and crafts in its prize-winning displays at 27030A Fraser Hwy.

One entry will be chosen as winner from each applicable category, which this year includes adult and youth-entered eggs, baking and canning, crafts, and sewing.

The 2020 event schedule will include a wide range of other contests including:

– Aldergrove COVID-19 photography contest, conducted online

– Gardening contest at Aldergrove Community Gardens

Events aired live online, on the new website will include:

– Opening ceremonies, featuring local dignitaries and First Nations

– Judging and awards

– Live entertainment

The website will also stream the following pre-recorded presentations:

– Quirky and fascinating stories of local history from long-time residents

– Farm tours with local farmers

– Local entertainment

Event information and activities will be listed on virtual.aldergrovefair.ca. There, people can register to view the full fair schedule once it becomes available.

“We are really excited to use the new website that Rob Wilson of iContext is developing for us,” McIntosh reiterated.

“Pre-Fair events and activities will be live on the site from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday July, 18.”

