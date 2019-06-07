Aldergrove family rallies for father’s recovery after being paralyzed by car crash

Bryan Bosch is ‘lucky to be alive,’ but still has long road of support needed ahead

An Aldergrove family will never be the same after a devastating car accident left their husband and father paralyzed from the chest down.

Bryan Bosch was on his way home from work at Coast Mountain Bus Company on March 11 when his vehicle veered off the road came head-on with a tree.

Bosch, 50, was an avid motorcyclist and mountain biker prior to the accident. A “humble” bus driver – the father is described as a “kind, fun-loving guy who would do anything for anyone,” his sister-in-law Cheryl Bosch said.

“All Bryan remembers it feeling a loss of control while driving,” Cheryl said. Others have speculated that his car hit a patch of black ice, she added.

When the ambulance found him, only half of his heart was working, she said.

After a 35 minute extraction from the vehicle by emergency services, Bosch was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) where he underwent an 8 hour surgery and was placed on life support.

During this time doctors identified a host of injuries including shattered and broken ribs, damaged vertebrae, a broken shoulder blade, collarbone and severe concussion with fractures in his head, as well as damage to his heart and lungs.

“He’s been in a lot of pain and it’s taking him so long to heal,” Cheryl said, “But Bryan is quick to acknowledge he’s really lucky and grateful to be alive.”

Upon gaining consciousness, Bryan had to wear a neck brace “because doctors were concerned if he turned his head the wrong way he might become a quadriplegic,” Cheryl said.

A debilitating fracture occurred between the T8 vertebrae, and nerve damage was done between T2 and T4 on his spinal cord.

“His T8 was completely broken and they had to reset it during surgery,” Cheryl added.

Bosch was transferred to VGH’s spinal injury cord step down unit a week later, where he stayed for the next four weeks. Over time Bosch began eating whole foods and a had ventilator that assisted his breath removed.

After Bosch’s fifth week in hospital care, he was transferred the week of April 18 to GF Strong, an aftercare and rehabilitation centre in Vancouver.

His wife Becky – “his childhood sweetheart,” commutes to Vancouver every day to be with Bryan – “she’s right by his side,” Cheryl emphasized.

Bosch family presented with considerable challenges

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to experience myself,” the sister-in-law added, “It’s a lot” she said between exasperated pauses.

Bosch’s care team (an occupational therapist, physiotherapist, social worker, counsellors and physicians) at GF Strong project a release date near the end of the month or early July.

“Upon his release, Bryan will need a wheelchair to get around which can cost an upwards of $30,000. Modifications to their family car so that Bryan would be able to get around have been estimated at $40,000 to $60,000 by third-party companies,” his brother Tracy explained.

Other additions – specifically to the family home – including a lift or elevator will needed to be purchased and installed to transport him between floors if they choose to remain in their Aldergrove home.

“We are all trying to figure this out. We’ve heard from people who have been through this that there are a lot of ongoing costs that do not get covered,” Tracy added.

The Bosch children – Brayden (26), Brooklyn (23) and Bailey (18) – all attend(ed) Aldergrove Community Secondary School and remain local.

“Also pain management – managing his pain is something that nobody really thinks about,” his sister-in-law added.

“Bryan is probably one of the most positive people that I know. There are still days that he has a tough time though,” Cheryl said, choking back tears.

“You just never think it’s going to happen to you. But you know what – it can,” she added.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly half of the family’s $50,000 goal, but will not cover long-term costs the family will incur over the years, Cheryl admits.

“They are a close family who need the help of this community to get through this,” she finished.

