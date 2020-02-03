Aldergrove house fire sends one to hospital

Township fire crews responded to a house fire Monday, it took crews two hours to battle the blaze

Langley Township fire crews were alerted to plumes of smoke erupting from a home in downtown Aldergrove Monday.

Just after 4 p.m. nearly a dozen units lined Fraser Highway, close to 268th Street. They spent two hours extinguishing flames inside the home.

The fire “started out big,” said district fire chief Rob Sewell.

“We wanted to get a lot of people out here and hit [the fire] early,” he said as a response to the massive firefighter response.

Initially, two occupants were inside the home but both made it, one carried by three Langley RCMP officers who arrives first on scene.

Eyewitnesses report seeing officers haul the man outside of the smoking home and tend to him.

The man was immediately taken to hospital, Sewell confirmed.

Crews had to connect to a fire hydrant nearby to bring water to the fire.

The blaze blocked Fraser Highway east of 264th Street to 270th Street for just over two hours on Monday.

Sewell said Langley RCMP will monitor the property until investigations are able to be conducted by staff on Tuesday morning.

