Aldergrove intersection to partly close for construction

Traffic will be single-lane Friday night at 272nd Street and 16th Avenue

Drivers on 16th Avenue in South Aldergrove should watch out for road work on the night of Friday, Oct. 1 and into Saturday, Oct. 2.

Overnight construction will be taking place at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 272nd Street starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and scheduled to end at 7 a.m. the next day.

Single-lane, alternating traffic will be in place with traffic flaggers controlling the movement of cars.

Residents heading down towards Aldergrove Regional Park may want to use 264th Street to the west or Lefeurve Road in Abbotsford to the east, or be prepared to wait to get through the intersection.

The work is weather dependent, so it may be rescheduled or extended depending on conditions.

For more info on local road construction, visit tol.ca/roads.

