Aldergrove pool reopens for public swim this Wednesday

Pools at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) will reopen to the public Wednesday, August 19.

For the first time this summer, swimmers will be able to take advantage of what the new rec centre has to offer.

This includes the 25-metre pool, leisure pool, and hot tub as part of the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.

”Recall of appropriate lifeguard staff has been completed, as well as COVID-related training for opening of the pools,” confirmed said a Langley Township spokesperson.

ACUCC’s aquatic area will be limited to 40 people for each of four swim sessions per day, according to a recent Township council meeting.

After each 90-minute swim session, extensive cleaning will be conducted by staff, in preparation for the next.

RELATED: Skating, swimming return to Langley Township rec centres

Waterpark features including the wave pool, lazy river, waterslides, and splash pad will not reopen, as well as lanes for lap swimmers, water fountains, the sauna, facility equipment/toys, diving board, and rope swing.

Guests are to arrive ready to swim – as no change rooms or lockers will be open, in order to curb potential COVID-19 spread.

Pre-registration is required, with payment done in advance, through the Langley Township website.

Drop-ins will no be permitted, the spokesperson confirmed.

Swimming is back at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre! Public swim sessions…

Posted by Township of Langley on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

AldergroveLangley Township

