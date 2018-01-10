Aldergrove Regional Park remains closed from ice storms

Dog off-leash is now open but Metro Parks warns that trails still unsafe

The dog off-leash area is now open, but several sections of Aldergrove Regional Park remain closed due to fallen trees and other hazards caused by the recent ice storms.

Metro Vancouver Parks crews are working to remove hazards, like fallen trees and branches, and will open these closed areas once the hazards are cleared.

“Please obey closure notices and keep out of the closed area until it is officially reopened and safe to enter. Our goal is to have the park fully opened by the weekend, Jan. 13,” Metro Vancouver Parks wrote on its Facebook page.

The entrance off 8 Avenue remains closed.

Two ice storms pounded Aldergrove on Dec. 28 and again on Dec. 30, leading to downed power lines, the closure of a section of Fraser Highway and leaving many residents without power for up to 40 hours.

Township councillor Bob Long, who sits on the Metro Vancouver Parks board, said trees at Aldergrove Park have been removed from the access road. The arborist/faller was expected Monday to remove overhead tree hazards on the trails.

Some trail sections have even been pulled apart from trees being torn up by their roots from the ice storm, said Long.



