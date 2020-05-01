Betty Gilbert special education assistant Cherise Ostafew throws toilet paper to another teacher in the video – via social distance – from her car. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

VIDEO: Aldergrove teachers find new ways to better student’s lives during pandemic

Betty Gilbert and Shortreed teachers and students swap smiles with entertaining videos

As students adjust to learning remotely – after B.C. schools were closed by a provincial health order March 17 – educators in Aldergrove are finding new, more virtual ways to reach out to them.

On Friday, Betty Gilbert middle school released a throwback compilation of teacher Harry Frank’s basketball bests as he takes on students one-on-one.

Harry Frank: The Man, The Legend, the video is titled.

[Story continues after video]

Mr Frank Basketball from Daniel Woelders on Vimeo.

It’s not the first video the Aldergrove school has made for its community during the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier in the month, a video showcased teachers who had personalized signs with messages for their classrooms.

“We are here for you,” one says. Another: “Stay strong.”

[Story continues after video]

That video came out the same week as the Langley School District released its Continuity of Learning plan, which saw students – facilitated by their parents – learn at home starting April 14.

Teachers are now available for support and questions by email and phone.

“Remote learning was a big learning curve,” Woelders admitted. “But I think staff, students, and parents have adjusted to the new platform.”

“It’s certainly not the same without students in the building,” he emphasized.

PARADE RECAP: 150-car parade lifts Aldergrove student’s spriits while in self-isolation

[Story continues after video]

Betty Gilbert teachers also participated in a hour-long car convoy around the community on April 17, in a display of just how much the educators miss their students, said principal Harris.

More than 150 staff from four Aldergrove schools attended.

“It was our way of telling families: we’re walking alongside you in this and we’ll do anything we can to continue to support you.”

From sister school Shorteed Community Elementary, principals Chris Wejr and Mark Touzeau, recently battled online in a dad joke contest.

They posted the video online as an opportunity for school parents “to laugh with [their] kids.”

AldergroveCoronavirusGreat Teachers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shortreed Elementary’s special education assistant, Ms. Morrisey, is one of the many Aldergrove educators going virtual both engage and encourage their students at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered
Next story
VIDEO: Langley teachers sing to students to keep connected during COVID

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley teachers sing to students to keep connected during COVID

Local elementary school works to engage with students

VIDEO: Aldergrove teachers find new ways to better student’s lives during pandemic

Betty Gilbert and Shortreed teachers and students swap smiles with entertaining videos

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Aldergrove club choses to tackle local hunger with matching COVID grant from Rotary International

New Aldergrove mall to begin taking shape ‘in a few weeks’ as church, food bank relocates

The Vineyard church and food bank will move down the road, making room for Janda’s sales centre

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

Most Read