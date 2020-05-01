VIDEO: Aldergrove teachers find new ways to better student’s lives during pandemic

Betty Gilbert and Shortreed teachers and students swap smiles with entertaining videos

Betty Gilbert special education assistant Cherise Ostafew throws toilet paper to another teacher in the video – via social distance – from her car. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

As students adjust to learning remotely – after B.C. schools were closed by a provincial health order March 17 – educators in Aldergrove are finding new, more virtual ways to reach out to them.

On Friday, Betty Gilbert middle school released a throwback compilation of teacher Harry Frank’s basketball bests as he takes on students one-on-one.

Harry Frank: The Man, The Legend, the video is titled.

It’s not the first video the Aldergrove school has made for its community during the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier in the month, a video showcased teachers who had personalized signs with messages for their classrooms.

“We are here for you,” one says. Another: “Stay strong.”

That video came out the same week as the Langley School District released its Continuity of Learning plan, which saw students – facilitated by their parents – learn at home starting April 14.

Teachers are now available for support and questions by email and phone.

“Remote learning was a big learning curve,” Woelders admitted. “But I think staff, students, and parents have adjusted to the new platform.”

“It’s certainly not the same without students in the building,” he emphasized.

PARADE RECAP: 150-car parade lifts Aldergrove student’s spriits while in self-isolation

Betty Gilbert teachers also participated in a hour-long car convoy around the community on April 17, in a display of just how much the educators miss their students, said principal Harris.

More than 150 staff from four Aldergrove schools attended.

“It was our way of telling families: we’re walking alongside you in this and we’ll do anything we can to continue to support you.”

From sister school Shorteed Community Elementary, principals Chris Wejr and Mark Touzeau, recently battled online in a dad joke contest.

They posted the video online as an opportunity for school parents “to laugh with [their] kids.”

