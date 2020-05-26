Tuesday night saw no cars in the Twilight Drive-In’s Aldergrove lot, which during the COVID-19 pandemic has hosted up to 200 vehicles. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove’s drive-in theatre stops showing films after 50-car limit comes into effect

Tuesday night was exceptionally quiet at Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in theatre – an Aldergrove business that has continued to adapt to social distancing protocols and screen films every night of the week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no cars lined up to get into the lot by its usual showtime after 8 p.m. There was no sign of any activity, whatsoever.

The outdoor theatre has shuttered after provincial health authorities capped the limit of cars at drive-in event at 50.

As well, people in cars would have to stay put, unless they have to go to washrooms, “which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene,” the May 22 announcement said.

Refreshment sales for such events have also been restricted at such events.

Before the ruling, the drive-in theatre would host up to 200 cars in its lot, each 20-feet apart.

As of Tuesday night, an online petition asking the health authority to allow the drive-in to continue to operate with more than 50 cars and an open concession has been signed nearly 7,000 times.

THE FULL STORY: Aldergrove drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

Coronavirus

