All-candidates climate change forum organized for Langley riding

Online Friday event set for Cloverdale-Langley City hopefuls

Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC) and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners (CCLAP) will be hosting the second of two virtual all-candidates meetings focused on the climate crisis for the Cloverdale-Langley City riding on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

A forum for the Langley-Aldergrove riding on Friday, Sept. 10, saw Conservative incumbent Tako van Popta, Liberal challenger Kim Richter and Green candidate Kaija Farstad take part, while the NDP’s Michael Chang and PPC candidate Rayna Boychuk did not attend the online meeting.

To attend the September 17 all-candidates meeting on Zoom, register for free tickets on Eventbrite.

The event marks the third time CCLAP and TWEC have worked together to hold all-candidates meetings. A panel of young people, represented by TWEC, will pose prepared questions to the candidates.

Natalie Ross, a student leader with TWEC, said “we are hoping to hear statements about what the party’s plan of action is for these issues.”

“We will also have questions from the audience, which will allow the candidates to answer questions of which the locals think are most important,” Ross continued.

Ross is a fourth-year Environmental Studies major at Trinity Western University in Langley.

