Alternative to teddy bear toss rated a success by two Langley hockey teams

A switch from a teddy bear toss to throwing socks, gloves, toques and blankets this month by the Langley Rivermen and Langley Trappers hockey teams was rated a success, with both teams planning to do it again next December.

Kimz Angels, the Langley non-profit that helps the needy, ended up with “bags and bags” of supplies and $555 in cash contributions, estimated founder Kim Snow.

“Lots of toques, lots of socks,” summarized Snow, which will be donated to the Langley RCMP to pass on to the homeless.

Langley Rivermen Hockey Club Director of Sales and Marketing Shane Muche said the two teams started looking at alternatives to the annual Christmas tradition of the teddy bear toss after last year, when they had trouble finding agencies who would accept the toys.

They decided to ask instead for non-perishable food items and cold weather clothing to help the homeless, with food collected in the arena lobby, while the clothing would be tossed on the ice after the team scores.

“We strung this together in a short time and look to continue and build on it in the future for both teams,” Muche told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s great knowing we played a key role in helping our community. [It was a] great experience working with Kimz Angles and want to contribute contributing to the greater community of Langley.

Muche thanked “everyone who supported [the initiative], from families of the players, to staff, to sponsors, to people that just came to drop donations off at the rink.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Junior B Langley Trappers, who play in the Harold Brittain Conference of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, held their first “Warmth Night” when they play the Abbotsford Pilots on home ice at George Preston arena in Langley at 7 p.m.

Trappers won 5-0, with netminder Brodie Haylock getting the shutout.

Friday, Dec 9, it was the turn of the Junior A Langley Rivermen, who play in the Mainland Division of the British Columbia Hockey League, hosting the Chilliwack Chiefs at George Preston.

Rivermen won, 4-1.

Like the teddy bear toss, fans threw cold weather items for the homeless when the first goal was scored by their team.

Some fans were unaware of the switch, it appeared.

“We did see some teddy bears,” Snow remarked.

“We donated them to hospice.”

This coming Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18 Kimz Angels “fill the ambulance” donation drive will return to the Murrayville IGA at 22259 48th Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include peanut butter, pasta, canned food, jam, salmon and tuna, soups, and granola bars as well as toiletries, clothing and baby supplies, such as diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

Anything with an immediate expiry date, like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

