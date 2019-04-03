Nobody was injured during the ammonia gas leak at Canature Processing on Oct. 24. Langley Advance Times files

Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report

Communication, a bad piece of equipment, and other issues contributed to the incident

Lack of communication and a faulty component were among the factors that led to an ammonia leak and evacuation at a Langley industrial park last year.

Technical Safety BC recently issued a report on the cause of the leak.

At about 7 a.m. on Oct. 24, a refrigeration system at the Canature Processing dog food factory in the 5200 block of 272nd Street failed and vented ammonia.

The vapour was contained in a vacuum container on scene, but the immediate area was evacuated in case the vacuum pumps failed and the gas escaped.

Between 485 and 1,500 pounds of ammonia was released, according to the report.

About 150 people were evacuated and another 400 had to shelter in place. Roads around the site were closed, and the immediate area was under evacuation order for two days.

No one was injured, and the ammonia was slowly released into the atmosphere so it could break down naturally.

The investigation has found that multiple issues contributed to the rupture and leak of ammonia.

“In particular, Technical Safety BC’s investigation into the Langley incident noted that management did not provide proper oversight of operating, troubleshooting, or maintenance practices,” said a report posted on its website.

The immediate cause of the leak was an attempt to deal with oil building up in the system.

After an overload the morning of the leak, oil contamination was the suspected cause, according to the report.

To troubleshoot an evaporator in the system, staff on the site isolated it, but didn’t pump out the ammonia in the pipes. Ammonia trapped in a pipe above the evaporator warmed up, expanded, and burst the evaporator open at the site of a manufacturing defect.

One issue was the lack of a chief engineer to oversee the plant and its systems, said Jeff Coleman, director of risk and safety knowledge with Technical Safety BC. There were staff who had the right type of training to fit that role, Coleman noted.

Communication about the ongoing problems with the system were another issue, Coleman said.

“What we can see clearly is the oil problem is getting worse and worse, in the weeks leading up to the event,” he said.

The issue was documented in maintenance log books.

Yet that information didn’t filter up to management, Coleman said.

A standard operating procedure for dealing with oil trapped in the system did exist, and could have warned about potential hazards – but the mechanic working on the system and his managers were unaware of it prior to the incident, said the Technical Safety BC report.

Could the leak have been avoided?

“In hindsight, we learn about how failures have occurred,” Coleman said.

The important thing is to focus on what’s been learned and put that into preventative action, Coleman said.

A number of recommendations were made to the owners, management, and contractors working on the system, he said.

The incident might also serve as an opportunity to improve mainentance, signage, and training for similar systems around B.C.

Ammonia-based refrigeration systems are far from rare, Coleman noted. They’re used in ice arenas around the province, as well as in large freezers and refrigerators, in food storage and production plants.

Just days after the incident, Canature CEO John Milne said staff were already moving forward with new training last year.

The system was to be recertified, with alarms and gas detection sensors calibrated.

READ MORE: Dog food factory named as source of ammonia leak

Previous story
B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges SNC dispute, but some young would-be MPs turn backs on PM

Just Posted

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s waterpark could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report

Communication, a bad piece of equipment, and other issues contributed to the incident

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Aldergrove to get an Arby’s this summer

Fraser Highway will unveil Metro-Vancouver’s second restaurant chain

Paralyzed young father’s condition now stabilizing

Matt Reisig has begun to slowly regain movement in parts of his body.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Bard on the Beach fest tickets sold for Western-themed ‘Shrew’ and three other shows

‘Shakespeare in Love’ also staged in company’s 30th-anniversary season in Vancouver

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Most Read