Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near Surrey border

American resident facing charges in connection with March 31 incident

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)

A U.S. man is facing charges including smuggling and possession of a restricted firearm in connection with a March 31 incident near the Douglas border crossing.

According to a police news release, three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized following the arrest of a man by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers.

READ ALSO: South Surrey firearms seizure highlighted in CBSA’s ‘border incidents of 2021’

The man – who was arrested under the Customs Act – allegedly crossed the border into Canada illegally through Peace Arch Park and joined a Canadian woman who was waiting in a cab.

In addition to smuggling and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, John Wright is charged with fail to comply contrary to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Wright was remanded pending a bail hearing, and investigation is ongoing.

The case is an example of the “excellent” work being done to protect Canadians from “transnational criminal threats,” Supt. Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Border Integrity, said in the release.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

irregular border crosserRCMPSurrey

Previous story
The BCCDC needs your help identifying ticks and limiting Lyme disease
Next story
Health, lives of LGBTQ youth in B.C. improving but not yet equal: report

Just Posted

Rob Friend, a Canadian former professional soccer player, was named president of the new Langley-based Canadian Premier League franchise announced on Wednesday, April 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
New Canadian Premier League pro soccer team to play out of Langley

Jason Francis Wallace will be released after serving two-thirds of his manslaughter sentence, but no halfway house in Canada is willing to take him in due to the danger he poses. (Black Press Media files)
Released Langley killer too dangerous for halfway houses

LOSC hosted their 18th annual Long Course Invitational swim meet at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool from Saturday April 2 to Sunday April 3. The event drew 650 swimmers. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Olympians Swim Club hosts long course invitational

Past garden club shows and sales. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Garden clubs on the move, again