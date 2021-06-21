Susan Thompson says the cost of her return-to-Canada quarantine in hotel was more than she made during a working trip to the U.S. (Canadian Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Susan Thompson says the cost of her return-to-Canada quarantine in hotel was more than she made during a working trip to the U.S. (Canadian Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)

An expensive return home for Langley standup comedian

Susan Thompson scored work in Las Vegas, but a compulsory hotel COVID quarantine put her in the red

There’s nothing even slightly funny about Susan Thompson’s situation.

She is in the red, thanks to a federal quarantine policy that forced the Langley-based standup comic to spend her earnings from a recent U.S. trip on a pricey quarantine hotel on her return to Canada.

After flying to Las Vegas in early June to perform, the hotel stay on her return cost Thompson just over $1,000.

“It’s costing me money to work,” Thompson summed it up.

“Paying my government for mandatory quarantines is financially devastating for me.”

Travelling south is not optional for a standup comedian, Thompson explained, not with fewer potential venues during the pandemic.

“I’m not leaving for the States because I want to party and have a good time. It’s to work.”

READ ALSO: Langley comedian reflects on how the industry has changed

After working at a wide range of jobs, including forklift operator in a warehouse, a commercial painter, and at an automotive shop, for about a third of what she would usually be making, the offer of work in the U.S. was too good to pass up.

“Vegas was my chance to get the ball rolling again,” Thompson explained.

“In my business, if you’re out of the game too long, you become irrelevant.”

READ ALSO: Langley comic helps new talent navigate the changing business

If she was driving back to Canada, Thompson’s costs would have been considerably less, because she would be allowed to quarantine at home without having to complete a hotel stopover.

“The rules need to be the same for crossing the borders by foot,” Thompson said.

“If I was able to make it work, I could’ve crossed by foot and avoided the mandatory government quarantine costs, but my work permits do not afford me the luxury.”

  Thompson took her case to Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta, who brought the matter up in the House of Commons during Question Period on June 11, saying the hotel stay policy “makes no sense.”

“People are not convinced that it is better than a stay-at-home order,” van Popta commented.

“When will the government scrap this botched program?”

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu replied that the government quarantine policy has been guided by “science and evidence,” and indicated the government has no immediate plans to drop it.

“We can see the finish line. It is important that we are cautious and careful on our next step,” Hajdu commented.

Van Popta told the Langley Advance Times that “many constituents, including Ms. Thompson, have contacted my office to share their experiences with the Government’s mandatory hotel quarantine program.”

On Monday, June 21, the federal government announced fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada would be able to avoid a mandatory quarantine beginning July 5.

Travellers must have two doses of a vaccine approved by Health Canada, provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in the event the arrival test comes back positive.

Those arriving by air will still have to stay in hotel quarantine for up to three days pending a negative arrival test, and then quarantine at home for the remainder of the 14-day period.

Thompson called it “a step in the right direction but not enough.”

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEntertainmentLangley

 

Susan Thompson with Las Vegas comedy locals (L to R) Carlos Rodriguez, Charlie Wilson, Thompson and fellow Canadian and national touring headliner Frankie “Trixx” Agyemang. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Susan Thompson with Las Vegas comedy locals (L to R) Carlos Rodriguez, Charlie Wilson, Thompson and fellow Canadian and national touring headliner Frankie “Trixx” Agyemang. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
BC Liberal leadership candidate condemns ‘senseless violence’ of Okanagan church fires

Just Posted

New Langley dining establishment The Barley Merchant was staffing up to open. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
With dining-in back on the menu, Langley restaurants are getting busy again

With the end of the ‘circuit breaker,’ staff are being hired and new looks are being unveiled

Langley standup comedian Susan Thompson said the cost of her return-to-Canada quarantine in hotel was more than she made during a working trip to the U.S. (Canadian Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An expensive return home for Langley standup comedian

Susan Thompson scored work in Las Vegas, but a compulsory hotel COVID quarantine put her in the red

Langley teen Julia Kang has a new cross-trainer, thanks to the Sunshine Foundation charity (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley teen forced indoors by pandemic can still work out, thanks to donation

Charity makes dream of indoor cross-trainer come true

In two years, Langley City businessman Loyd Fowler’s tax bill has gone from $9,000 to $12,000. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
City business tax hike ‘crazy,’ business owner says

In two years, Loyd Fowler’s bill went from $9,000 to $12,000

At Trinity Western University, (L-R) Patricia Victor, University Siya:m, stands with TWU alumna Kathleen Lounsbury, and Rev. Bruce Brown and wife Adeline Brown from Haida Gwaii. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
‘Hearing stories and history’ at Trinity Western University on National Indigenous Peoples Day

June is National Aboriginal History Month

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Chilliwack secondary school’s principal is apologizing after a quote equating graduation with the end of slavery in the U.S. was included in the 2020-2021 yearbook. (Screenshot from submitted SnapChat)
B.C. student’s yearbook quote equates grad to end of slavery; principal cites editing error

Black former student ‘disgusted’ as CSS principal apologizes for what is called an editing error

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
BC Liberal leadership candidate condemns ‘senseless violence’ of Okanagan church fires

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says reconciliation isn’t about revenge for past tragedies

A coroner’s inquest will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni for the next week. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Teen B.C. mom who died following police custody recalled as ‘friend to many’

Police sent Jocelyn George to hospital after intoxication had gone ‘beyond the realm’ of normal detox

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Nassib on Monday, June 21, 2021, became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he was not doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton band chief condemns suspicious burning of 2 Catholic churches

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

Most Read