Langley City Councillor Nathan Pachal and the ‘lonely’ Langley City park he thinks should have a name. After making a call for suggestions in August of 2020, the top pick was ‘Railway park.’ (Special to Langley Advance Times)

An unofficial contest to name a nameless Langley City park comes up with a winner

Councillor Nathan Pachal thought the ‘lonely’ mini-park deserved a name

We have a winner.

An unofficial contest by Langley City Councillor Nathan Pachal to come up with a name for the anonymous Langley City park at 5999 Production Way has wrapped up, with a majority of votes cast for “Railway Park.”

Second most popular was tawâw Park, a Cree word meaning “come in, you’re welcome; there’s room,” third was “Triangle Park,” fourth, Hunter Vogel Park after the first Mayor of Langley City from March 15, 1955 to May 29, 1955 and fifth, Jack Arnold Park, after the Langley City Councillor who served from from 1990 until 2018.

Pachal had been surprised to learn the well-maintained “parklette” didn’t have a name, so he held what he called the the “Totally Unofficial Name-That-Park Survey” online in August.

There were close to 200 submissions.

“I think it was a really good response,” Pachal commented.

“It show people are interested in history and place names.”

READ MORE: A name for a nameless park sought by Langley City Coun. Nathan Pachal

In response to people who asked why he wanted to name a small park in an industrial area along a busy railway, Pachal explained the space will play a significant role in an updated official community plan.

“[It] may not seen like much today, but it will become an important location as our community continues to grow,” Pachal predicted.

One of the proposed land-use concepts is to transform Fraser Highway into a mixed-use corridor with shops and services at ground-level, and residents above, which would mean the small park “would be the western gateway to this mixed-use area.”

READ ALSO: Dog park name suggestions give council plenty to chew on

Since it was an unofficial poll, and not a City-run survey, Pachal said he will be asking council colleagues “to consider an official naming context” as the City gets closer to the completion of the updated official community plan.


Survey results from the unofficial name that park contest (https://sfb.nathanpachal.com)

