Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

An animal protection group is appealing a decision by a B.C. Supreme Court judge that ruled conservation officers have discretion when destroying wild animals.

The Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court last year challenging a conservation officers decision to kill a black bear cub near Dawson Creek two years ago.

The group accused the government of not following its own law on the destruction of wildlife, but Justice Gordon Weatherill said in a written ruling last month that officers have the authority to kill wildlife when performing their duties.

The group said in a statement it has launched an appeal because it believes the law says officers can only kill wild animals when they are likely to harm persons, property, wildlife or habitat.

In May 2016, Tiana Jackson found the cub, which was about the size of a domestic cat, and called the conservation officer service.

The court heard an officer was told a licensed wildlife centre in Smithers had agreed to accept the cub into its rehabilitation program, but the officer euthanized the bear.

The group claimed the officer acted outside the scope of his authority.

Lesley Fox, executive director of protection group, says they still believe that is true.

“We also believe that British Columbians, and all Canadians, expect that conservation officers will not kill wild animals who aren’t a threat.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More pets getting pot

Just Posted

Giants return home to Langley with victory over Lethbridge

In the first of two games in Alberta this weekend, the G-Men won 5-2 over the Hurricanes Friday.

Recycle your Christmas trees this weekend in Langley

A list of tree chipping locations and times

Langley gearing up for B.C.’s wheelchair championships

Langley Curling Centre will host the provincials from Jan. 12 to 14 in Brookswood.

No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

Writer/director/performer/musician has two shows in Fort Langley

Rick Miller is part of the Langley Fine Arts School ArtsMatter series and performs BOOM.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

More pets getting pot

Maple Ridge dispensary said dog treats are popular

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Reaching out to Aldergrove’s seniors

A Seniors Outreach Worker is available in Aldergrove on the first Tuesday of each month

Aldergrove ‘Business Improvement Area’ plans put on hold

Strategic Directions for 2018: Aldergrove Business Association update

Aldergrove enjoys free new year’s skate

Free skate at Aldergrove Arena on January 4, 2018, sponsored by Aldergrove Credit Union

Most Read