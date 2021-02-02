Another COVID-19 exposure recorded Aldergrove Community Secondary School

There are 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health exposure list

Aldergrove Community Secondary School has recorded another COVID-19 exposure event.

On Monday evening the Langley School District sent a letter to families of the Aldergrove secondary school (26850 29 Ave.) notifying them that someone within the school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

The infected individual was at the school on Jan. 29, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the healthy authority said. “The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

The school also recorded an exposure event on Jan. 22.

The health authority asks parents to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” Public Health advised.

There currently 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list as of Tuesday morning.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

