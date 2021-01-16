This video on the Instagram account showed a student sitting on top of another student, striking him several times in the head.

This video on the Instagram account showed a student sitting on top of another student, striking him several times in the head.

Another Mission student arrested for assault, in 2nd case of in-school violence this week

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

Another Mission teen has been arrested for an alleged assault on school grounds, marking the third student arrest RCMP have made this week following a widely reported video surfacing of two girls assaulting a fellow student.

The alleged assault was filmed at Mission Secondary School and posted online. The RCMP plan to use the 20-second video as evidence in their recommendations to Crown counsel, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub of the Mission RCMP.

As of now, this appears to be a separate incident from the assault that took place on Monday, Jan. 11, according to Raaflaub.

“[The video shows] a Grade 9 student from Heritage Park Middle … beating up a female Grade 10 student from Mission Secondary School. She’s lying on the ground and the [Heritage Park student] is pounding on her,” he said.

The RCMP’s school liaison officer, Const. Johanna Robinson, met with the victim and her mother who provided statements, resulting in the arrest of the 14-year-old middle schooler on Jan. 15, Raaflaub said. He added she has since been released, but has been given a no-contact order with the victim.

The date of this assault has not been confirmed, but Robinson received word of the video the evening on Jan. 14, Raaflaub said, adding it likely took place the same day.

Robinson will be meeting with Mission School District administrators early next week to investigate further.

The students responsible for the alleged assault on Monday also attended Heritage Park Middle.

Meanwhile, RCMP have also been made aware of a local Instagram account – seemingly frequented by Mission youth – which showed violent videos of students assaulting and bullying their peers. A complaint was made to the department this week regarding the account after outraged parents shared it to neighbourhood Facebook groups.

The Mission RCMP is aware of the account, but the videos have been deleted, Raaflaub said.

“[Robinson] is going to monitor it,” he said. “The file is kind of dead for now, unless something else comes up with it. But again, we are aware of it. If any more stupidity gets posted, it’ll be on a case-by-case basis.”

The Record was able to grab screenshots, and take descriptions of the videos before the account deleted them.

It should be noted, there is no way to confirm every video of assault or bullying posted to the account occurred in Mission. But in some there were identifiers, such as local geography and a Mission Twins baseball jacket.

The account showed fight videos, most with the aggressor (or aggressors) striking fellow youth after they’d given up; videos of teens curled up being beaten by students on top of them; a picture of a student shortly after being knocked unconscious; students being harassed and humiliated by other students and two videos showing people being assaulted with bear mace.

In one video, a student slurps an unidentified liquid off a school floor while other students laugh, and in another, a student is forced to kiss a bully’s shoe.

The account also showed the raw footage of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni shortly before his death. Crimeni died of an overdose at a Langley skatepark in 2019, while other teens laughed and filmed him with their cell phones while he was in distress.

Mission School District Superintendent Angus Wilson said he was aware of the Instagram account prior to Monday’s assault, and the district and its partners have taken steps to investigate its content.

Wilson said that Safer Schools Together – a company that assists school districts with the identification, tracking and intervention of bullying (and specializes in digital content) – was able to get the videos removed from Instagram.

“If a video comes to our attention, we send it to the RCMP and vice versa,” Wilson said. “SST often sends us video and websites to investigate on a semi-regular basis. They also take down violent content as they find it.”

RELATED: 2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Mission middle school

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This video on the Instagram account showed two youths beating and kicking another student, who curled into a ball to defend himself. He did not fight back.

This video on the Instagram account showed two youths beating and kicking another student, who curled into a ball to defend himself. He did not fight back.

This video on the Instagram account showed two different youths use bear mace on a person, who was walking away from a larger group. The group laughs after the person is sprayed.

This video on the Instagram account showed two different youths use bear mace on a person, who was walking away from a larger group. The group laughs after the person is sprayed.

Previous story
Fraser Health to evict Delta Hospice Society, open new hospice beds next door

Just Posted

Undated Google Maps image of R.C. Garnett school (file)
COVID-19 case reported at R.C. Garnett Demonstration School in Langley

Person is self-isolating at home

When Langley City resident Dale Attrell, 92, seen here walking in Douglas Park on Saturday, Jan. 10, started a walking club for seniors, it filled up quickly. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Outrunning COVID: a Langley City senior starts a walking club

When Dale Attrell launched a group for older people to go on walks together, it filled up quickly

Langley’s Jim Orlowski, a regular contributor to Through Your Lens, shared this picture of some bird swimming around in Brydon Lagoon. They were spotted while he was walking along the trail in the Nicomekl flood plains. They frequently cross paths with dozens of other walkers and park visitors enjoying the trail on a bright winter day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird friends from Brydon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Mark Chandler, outside of his extradition hearing at the Vancouver Supreme Court. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley condo builder’s fraud sentencing in U.S. delayed due to COVID-19

Mark Chandler’s own lawyer contracted COVID-19 in December

People have noticed pine siskins dying in the area, part of a trend of larger numbers of the finch flocking to the area about every five years. The larger numbers result in crowding and increased spread of salmonella. (Wikipedia photo)
Langley birdwatchers seeing dead finch species in higher numbers

Pine siskins are in the area in larger numbers. They are prone to salmonella which is fatal for them

Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

sdf
Another Mission student arrested for assault, in 2nd case of in-school violence this week

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

(Photo by Kevin Hill)
40 cases linked to Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health says two death are associated with the outbreak

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Standardized foundation skills assessment tests in B.C. schools will be going ahead later than usual, from Feb. 16 to March 12 for students in Grades 4 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. teachers say COVID-affected school year perfect time to end standardized tests

Foundational skills testing of Grade 4 and 7 students planned for February ad March

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Most Read