This small group of anti-vaxxers seated in the bleachers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

This small group of anti-vaxxers seated in the bleachers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Anti-vaxxers push past security to watch minor football game in Chilliwack

Group did not show proof of vaccination, despite provincial requirements for outdoor events

A small group of anti-vaxxers forced their way into a minor football game in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The incident happened during a Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association game at Townsend Park in Chilliwack around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Provincial requirements state that in the Fraser East region proof of vaccination is required to attend outdoor events of more than 50 people.

Security was checking vaccination statuses at the entrance. According to a bystander, things got “heated” when the group of about a dozen people arrived at the gate and did not show proof of vaccination. Apparently the leader of the group, a man from Mission, was swearing outside the gate saying “We have rights,” demanding they be let in.

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

A representative with the Giants said the man is known for organizing similar incidents. The Giants knew the group would be there and warned security and police beforehand, he said.

RCMP were on scene but it did not get violent.

The group eventually pushed their way past security and were seated in a section of bleachers away from others who did provide proof of vaccination.

The Giants’ representative said he was upset about the incident. He added that other unvaccinated folks were welcome to attend and were still able to watch the game from the outside of the gate where there is plenty of space with a full view of the field.

The game being played at the time was a peewee division semi-final game where the Chilliwack Giants White team went up against the North Langley Bears.

RELATED: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Car racing past lowered train arms caught on camera

Just Posted

Friday night, Nov. 5, at the Langley Events Centre, the Vancouver Giants secured their third straight home victory – a 3-1 decision over the Prince George Cougars(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Cougars

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)
Anti-vaxxers push past security to watch minor football game in Chilliwack

A pickleball game was in progress at Langley City’s Timms Community Centre gymnasium recently, while visitors exercised on the walking track above. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
More choices for seniors recreation this winter

A site near the 232nd Street interchange had a residential mobile home, but it couldn’t be taxed, according to a Township report. (BC Assessment)
No way to tax some properties, Langley Township council hears