Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Jamie Bacon will be tried, again, on charges of murder and conspiracy in connection to the Surrey Six killings.

Charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 2007 Surrey Six massacre were stayed against Bacon in December 2017. The reasons the judge granted the stayed ruling remain sealed.

Crown Counsel appealed that decision shortly after. On Thursday (May 21), the BC Court of Appeal announced it had granted Crown’s appeal following an in-camera hearing.

In the statement, the court said that the reasons on this decision are also sealed.

Six men, including two innocent bystanders, were gunned down in a highrise on Oct. 19, 2007 – dubbed the Surrey Six massacre.

Two men, Cody Rae Haevischer and Matthew James Johnston, were eventually convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the murder of rival gang member Corey Lal.

Bacon is also charged for counselling to commit murder in a separate incident in Mission on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

In that case, it was alleged Bacon planned a shooting that targeted Dennis Karbovanec. A mistrial was declared in April 2019 after the jury failed to reach a decision.

A new trial was expected to begin in March of this year, but was postponed due to the pandmic. Black Press Media has reached out to BC Prosecution Service for details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins
Next story
Traffic dips by nearly 50% on some Lower Mainland crossings amid pandemic

Just Posted

LETTER: Car just as potentially lethal as gun

Criminals don’t care about new law, making it a punishment for law-biding gun owners only

Resident’s daughter raises transparency concern as deaths at Langley Lodge rise to 11

Resident’s daughter says communication with families has been lacking

TRAFFIC: Roadwork has Fraser Highway down to single-alternating lane

Work being done west of Ross Road, crews will be on site until 4 p.m.

Aldergrove senior’s centre providing warm meals to community during COVID given a $600 break

Rotary Club covered costs for new take-out containers, providing more meals to local seniors at home

Langley couple are the fastest guns in the world

Walnut Grove’s Shawn and Paula Murphy won both the Men’s Top Gun and Women’s Top Gun awards

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Business case for Massey Tunnel replacement expected by fall: transportation ministry

Eight-lane immersed tunnel remains the preferred options

Psychiatric patient ‘unlawfully at large’ after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

Ajia Richardson failed to return on Monday night

Traffic dips by nearly 50% on some Lower Mainland crossings amid pandemic

Crossings dropped by between 31 and 49 per cent

Most Read