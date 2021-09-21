All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

All special events must follow current COVID-10 restrictions and health protocols. (blue2finger/Pixabay)

Application for special event liquor permits gets easier amid COVID-19 reopening

Effective Sept.21, all special event permit applicants must use new online portal

Effective Tuesday (Sept. 21), those wanting to serve alcohol at community festivals, family gatherings and other private functions in B.C. can now apply online, designed to speed up the application process.

Using the new portal by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch will be the only way to apply for the special permit moving forward, replacing the previous portal.

The B.C. government said in a statement that in many cases, applicants will be approved immediately.

Applicants need either a BCeID or a BC Mobile card and can visit the new website for details on how to get one of these electronic identity options.

Those who have approved applications but unpaid special event permits as of Tuesday must pay and download their details through the old online system before it is disconnected on Oct. 4.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentEvents

Previous story
B.C. parents crowdsourcing COVID-19 school exposures in lieu of provincial information

Just Posted

Dick Deck and son Brian go through some of his documents from the Second World War, when he was a bomb aimer in an aircraft that was shot down over Germany. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: South Langley man who survived being shot down during Second Wold War turns 100

Langley Township firefighters asked the council to fund more hires, as they’ve slipped below the minimum four per engine. (Langley Advance Times files)
Firefighters ask council to boost staffing for safety reasons

Rick and Joyce Sutcliffe had a photo take three days after her cancer diagnosis in September 2020 but shortly before they found out the cancer was terminal. She died recently. To make matters worse, their home was broken into shortly after the funeral. (Michelle Andersson/With Heart Photography)
LETTER: Wife’s jewelry stolen from Bradner-area home shortly after her funeral

Langley United’s Leah Waddell took a shot during a game against Vancouver Island Wave on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the first BC Soccer Premier League games since the return to play was shut down due to Covid 19. Both teams played to a draw. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley United Soccer resumes competition play