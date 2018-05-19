Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

With Victoria Day long weekend underway, filling up the gas tank is most likely taking a larger chunk out of the vacation budget than this time last year – depending how far and where British Columbians are travelling.

Earlier this week, fuel market analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com said Vancouver region prices could rise by a cent or two over the weekend from Thursday’s average of about $1.61 cents per litre but will fall back as the workweek dawns.

Gas prices by region of B.C., according to GasBuddy.com.

READ MORE: GasBuddy.com prices per city in B.C.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

As of Saturday morning, the cheapest gas in B.C. can be found in Grand Forks, at 115.9 cents per litre, followed by Terrace at 126.9 cents. Gas prices in Prince George and Williams Lake are sitting at about 128 cents.

In Vancouver and Victoria, motorists can fill up their tank at about 152 to 155 cents per litre.

POLL: Are gas prices in B.C. making you think twice about travelling #VictoriaDay long weekend? #Maylongweekend #bcpoli — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 19, 2018

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.