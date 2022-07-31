AT YOUR SERVICE: In light of SkyTrain coming, Langley City embarks on parking study

Question-and-answer feature calling on those elected to office in Langley

Langley Advance Times is offering this weekly feature, call it “At Your Service.”

It’s a forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley School Board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online each Sunday.

Please note, that due to technical difficulties this feature was delayed a week. Apologies for any inconvenience.

.

QUESTION

Langley City councillors are being asked: As we move closer to SkyTrain arrival in Langley City, will we see pay parking introduced in certain area of downtown?

.

ANSWERS

Mayor Val van den Broek

A. With the anticipated arrival of SkyTrain to Langley City by 2028, new growth and development, Langley City has undertaken a transportation study to respond to the revitalization happening.

Transportation is an essential part of everyone’s daily lives – it affects how we move throughout the community, determines how the environment looks and feels, and how people interact.

Transportation decisions affect a community’s health, environment, and economy.

This is just one study of many in a very long process.

It did provide citizen’s the chance to tell us how, when, and why they move around. Completion is expected in the fall of 2022. This will give the next council the opening to do a parking study – an evidence-based decision-making approach to decide our future parking needs.

With the help of TransLink, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and other agencies, conduct several assessments ensuring discussions are conducted with everyone who has an interest. Also, an opportunity to explore the required amount of parking to best suit businesses, residents, and visitors needs and wants.

There are many variables to review when it comes to parking, such as including pay or not pay options, resident only parking areas, parkades, and numerous other factors.

.

Councillor Paul Albrecht

A. This councillor failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Teri James

A. Langley City will be conducting a comprehensive parking study starting this fall, and it will incorporate all areas of the downtown core and outlying areas.

The intent of this study is to identify how parking will be managed pre-SkyTrain and once SkyTrain is operational in Langley City.

Pay parking doesn’t necessarily have to be overly expensive, but with the SkyTrain terminal ending at 203rd Street and Fraser Highway, I believe that pay parking in all areas around this location will certainly have to be considered as a viable parking management option.

.

Councillor Gayle Martin

A. There has been no discussion on pay parking once the SkyTrain arrives.

The city is in the process of a master transport plan, and I look forward to the completed report.

.

Councillor Nathan Pachal

A. Langley City is in the process of completing a parking study.

The study “will review regulations and provide recommendations that may include: permit parking, metered parking, times, locations, etc. to report back to council.”

I look forward to reviewing the study’s results once it is completed.

.

Councillor Rudy Storteboom

A. This councillor failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Rosemary Wallace

A. As we move closer to the SkyTrain arriving in Langley City, there will be significant changes taking place in and around the downtown area.

At this time, it is difficult to predict where or if pay parking will need to be considered.

.

.

.

Langley Citymunicipal politics