AT YOUR SERVICE – Township councillors have varying ideas for extra millions

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

Langley Advance Times is offering this weekly feature called it “At Your Service.”

It’s another forum in which to put questions to our local politicians about key issues facing our community and its residents.

Using a basic question-and-answer format, elected officials will be asked one question at a time and given the opportunity to respond (to a maximum of 250 words) on that said issue.

Alternating between elected groups, Langley City and Langley Township councils, Langley school board, Langley MLAs, and Langley MPs each have a chance to participate.

The answers provided will be published in their entirety online Sundays.

.

QUESTION

Langley Township council was asked: What should council do with its recent windfalls in form of a provincial grant of $24 million and the CAC contribution for Gloucester lands of $18 million?

.

ANSWERS

Mayor Eric Woodward

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Tim Baillie

A. We should invest this money in the infrastructure that the Contract With Langley (CWL) promised during the election. Soccer campus, firehalls, police facilities, etc.

We are playing catch up in so many aspects that this will help.

.

Councillor Steve Ferguson

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Margaret Kunst

A. There are a number of initiatives where The Growing Communities Fund monies could be allocated.

The Township of Langley is a community of communities as they say and I hope each community will benefit in some way from this provincial funding.

It will certainly help with the high costs to build much needed infrastructure like ice arenas and community centres, and I hope that smaller projects will also benefit.

With inflation and interest rates at historic highs, there are people who are really struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills. Organizations that feed and care for vulnerable populations should be on the list, to ensure they have the funds needed to continue doing their work.

We have been talking about an extreme cold and warming centre for a long time, now would be a great time to find a way to make it happen.

I look forward to hearing from our residents on how they would like to see their tax dollars, that have been returned to them, spent in our community.

.

Councillor Barb Martens

A. The provincial grant and CAC contribution for Gloucester lands are great news for Township of Langley residents.

After years of falling behind, these funds will be used towards much needed capital projects.

.

Councillor Michael Pratt

A. There are a lot of priorities that this council has for this term, and there are many promises to keep.

One of the first actions of the new council – and this is something I applaud the mayor and his CWL team for following through on, and I was happy to support – was the re-calibration of the Township’s Community Amenity Contribution (CAC) system.

Typically, the $18 million in new CACs would be broken down and distributed to the various CAC funds that exist: 13 per cent would go into the affordable housing reserve fund; 75 per cent would go to the community amenity fund, which contains various community amenities primarily in Willoughby; five per cent would go into the Aldergrove community amenity fund; and seven per cent would go into the climate action reserve fund.

However, in this unique case, all $18 million are going into the community amenity fund.

As for the $24 million from the province, there are countless projects or worthy causes we could direct these funds towards. However, it would be my preference to see the money be leveraged to deliver a community amenity that might not have otherwise received the ‘green-light’ based on the current economic climate.

Because there are parameters to what we can use this money for, we can’t simply use it on whatever we want.

That being said, we can use it to reduce the costs of a significant community-enhancing project, which I believe is a worthy cause as it delivers something our community badly needs at a more justifiable cost.

.

Councillor Kim Richter

A. As these are tough economic times for people, part of it should be used to reduce or eliminate the proposed 2023 Township of Langley 4.92-per-cent property tax hike.

The remainder should be put towards a performing arts centre, which is long overdue and needed in this fast-growing community of ours.

.

Councillor Rob Rindt

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

Councillor Misty vanPopta

A. This council member failed to reply to this query, prior to deadline.

.

UP NEXT

Next week’s Langley school district trustees are being asked: Is growth in choice programs, such as arts and French Immersion, keeping up with the rapid growth in the district’s student population, and if not, what should be done to expand those programs?

.

Watch for their answers online Sunday.

.

story tags

Langley Townshipmunicipal politics