Attempted truck theft turns into crash, arrest in Langley City

Police say the suspect was caught after a brief foot pursuit

Langley Mounties say they arrested a suspected truck thief shortly after an alarm at a City car dealership. (Langley Advance Times files)

A man who allegedly tried to steal a truck, but crashed within minutes, was arrested by the Langley RCMP and faces charges.

The incident began at 5:49 a.m. on Sunday, when the alarm company for an auto sales firm in Langley City alerted police that someone had cut a hole in the lot’s fence.

The alarm company told the RCMP that one man was apparently trying to steal the tailgate off a truck, while two other men stood in an alley, apparently acting as lookouts, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Video showed the man inside the car lot getting into the driver’s seat of a white Ford F-550, Largy said. the man drove the truck out of the car lot and crashed it into a barrier a short distance away, before fleeing on foot.

One of the officers responding to the alert found the suspected driver at 6:00 a.m., 11 minutes after the first call to police, and arrested him.

Richard John White, a 43-year-old man of no fixed address, is in custody facing charges of breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

Largy said White allegedly breached his curfew, as well as conditions that he not be in the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle, or have tools capable of use for criminal activity.

He will be back before a judge in Surrey Provincial Court on Dec. Thursday, 24.

CrimeLangley RCMP