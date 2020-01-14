Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

(Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

By Rob Shikina of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, a Black Press Media publication

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man who died mid-flight on an Air Canada jet that was diverted to Honolulu.

Christopher Woodgate, 38, died Saturday and an autopsy was underway to determine his exact cause of death, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Australian citizen was on the flight with his wife, another family member and five children, said Jessica Lani Rich, of the nonprofit that assists visitors in distress, Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Air Canada said in a statement that flight AC035 had departed from Vancouver, B.C., for Brisbane, Australia, and diverted to Honolulu about 9:20 a.m. Saturday as a result of a medical emergency.

The airline said there were 257 customers and 13 crew on board. Passengers were given hotel and food vouchers and were rescheduled on AC2135, which departed Honolulu for Brisbane at 8:35 a.m. on Monday.

No details were provided on the nature of the medical emergency.

Rich said Woodgate had been sick prior to the flight. She said her organization helped his family with bereavement arrangements.

Her group also hired a nurse to ensure an 11-year-old unaccompanied minor, who was also on the flight, was cared for in Honolulu.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle slams through front of auto insurance broker
Next story
Giant panda pair born at Canadian zoo return to China

Just Posted

Vehicle slams through front of auto insurance broker

Central Agencies LTD off 200 Street in Langley had been operating at that location since fall

WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

Langley schools open Tuesday

TRAFFIC: Langley Highway 1 crash slowing westbound traffic

Traffic down to single lane at 248th Street

Langley farmers market shuts down for 2020

Society reconsidering options after a disappointing year

Langley volleyball player Dan Jansen VanDoorn headed 2020 Olympics

Team Canada claimed their ticket to Tokyo with wins over Mexico, Cuba, and Puerto Rico last weekend

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

RCMP cleared of misconduct in Hope motorcycle crash from 2019

Police watchdog says suspect was fleeing crime scene on stolen motorcycle when he crashed

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

Knitters in Chilliwack make joey pouches, bird’s nests for animals harmed in Australian wildfires

Two Chilliwack women have organized a craft circle to help make items for injured, orphaned animals

PHOTOS: Tuesday morning’s icy Fraser Valley commute

Slippery roads forced drivers to use caution and stay well under the speed limit

RCMP search for man involved in 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Most Read