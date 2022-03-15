(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

Warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains

Avalanche Canada is warning of a “considerable” risk across British Columbia’s south coast for parts of this week.

The agency warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains for Tuesday and Thursday.

It says recent storm slabs could likely be triggered by human activity in the area.

The forecaster cautioned those heading to the mountains to be wary of any signs of instability like “cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower-angle or less wind-loaded terrain.”

Over the weekend, the agency says loose dry and soft slab avalanches were set off.

Conditions are expected to slightly improve Wednesday before a return to “considerable” on Thursday.

—The Canadian Press

Avalanche

Previous story
Police release surveillance footage of suspects in North Vancouver shooting
Next story
‘A rare, incredible day’: Advocates celebrate new supports for B.C. youth in care

Just Posted

Connor Byrne (right), Marissa LaVasseur (centre), and Graham Zastre (left) won first place in the inaugural Canadian Academic Entrepreneur Challenge for their innovative wellness product, Apeiro, and outstanding marketing and distribution strategy. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
TWU trio win first in entrepreneurial challenge

Angela Wonitowy and Darlene Sherwin were among the handful of volunteers who recently came out to help rid Creekside Park of ivy. (Special to Black Press Media)
Bidding adieu to ivy in Creekside Park

Some of the items seized during a month-long Langley RCMP violence suppression campaign in the wake of several shooting incidents. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

Langley City council has given three readings to budget that includes a property tax increase for 2022. (Langley City website)
LETTER: Langley City tax increase piles on top of other cost hikes