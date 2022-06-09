Avian flu detected on Langley farm

A map showing the red area is the primary infection zone. This is from the Abbotsford infection notification. The Langley map hasn’t been released yet. (CFIA map)

Avian flu has been detected in a commercial poultry flock in Langley Township, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The detection was made on Wednesday, June 8. It’s the most recent detection of the highly contagious disease in B.C. flocks.

The first confirmation of H5N1 in B.C. poultry was at a commercial producer in the Regional District of North Okanagan in mid-April.

A general order requiring commercial poultry producers with 100 or more birds to keep birds indoors has already been extended until June 13, and a general order requiring bird owners to not take their birds to co-mingling events has been extended until June 19.

The flu was detected in a flock in Abbotsford in May, close to the border with Langley, and wild birds have tested positive in Metro Vancouver and as far afield as Bowen Island, Richmond, Chilliwack, Kelowna, and Vanderhoof.

Most recently, there were a string of infections in small flocks in early June in Summerland, Sechelt, and Peace River. In total, the CFIA has detected 16 outbreaks since April 13.

As of last week, more than 100,000 birds in B.C. were thought to be affected.

The virus is not a risk to people eating poultry or eggs, but it is a risk to poultry. The virus has been sweeping across North America this spring.

