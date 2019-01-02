Side roads were still snow-covered Saturday late morning while the main highways were wet.

B.C. braces for more rain, snow and wind storm warnings

Another storm is on the way, just two weeks after B.C.’s most destructive storm in recent history

The new year is off to a rocky start in the weather forecast, with another major storm on its way to most of B.C.

Environment Canada issued a number of wind, snowfall and rainfall warnings for Lower Mainland, parts of Vancouver Island and central B.C. on Wednesday.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over northeastern B.C., before heading east into Alberta by the evening.

An intense winter storm is also set to hit the Coquihalla, Yellowhead and Sea-to-Sky highways through the afternoon before easing Thursday evening.

Snowfall accumulations will total 25 centimetres along the Yellowhead down across the North Columbia and West Columbia regions, with 35 centimetres on the Coquihalla.

Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island will be hit with heavy rain.

West and inland regions on Vancouver Island could see as much as 100 millimetres of rain. The weather agency is urging caution due to chances of flooding.

Metro Vancouver could see as much as 30 millimetres of rain, and 80 millimetres near the mountain. The intense Pacific frontal system is expected to taper Thursday night.

Wind will also shake much of the central coast, with strong southeasterly wings reaching 90 kilometres per hour. The winds will ease in Wednesday afternoon but may strengthen again overnight.

