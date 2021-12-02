(Photo: Metro creative stock)

(Photo: Metro creative stock)

B.C. chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

Mark Foullong urged the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia to maintain “medical freedom of choice”

Chiropractors across B.C. voted for their professional regulator to “take a stand” against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The motion, penned by Kelowna chiropractor Mark Foullong, urged the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia (CCBC) to maintain the right to medical freedom of choice for all chiropractors and their patients in B.C.

“Be it resolved that CCBC registrants and chiropractic patients in BC maintain the right to choose medical privacy and have honoured their medical privacy, and further their right to choose whether or not to engage in health/medical procedures free of coercion, manipulation or mandates,” read the motion.

This comes after the province announced that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers will soon be expanded to include doctors, dentists and other professionals working in private practices. The Ministry of Health is working with professional colleges to implement the measure, according to Minister Adrian Dix at a press conference on Nov. 5.

B.C.’s existing vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which took effect on Oct. 26, previously did not cover those working in private practices or those who don’t work in a hospital or healthcare facility.

A date requiring health practitioners to be vaccinated has not been set by the province.

READ MORE: Man located by COSAR after flipping car, walking away in Lake Country

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19Kelowna

Previous story
PHOTOS: Mission house buried by landslide after private road collapses
Next story
B.C. officials urge drivers to avoid travel, conserve gas even as 3rd storm passes

Just Posted

West Langley Elementary School held its market Nov. 20. There’s still a few markets this holiday season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas Fun: fairs and fundraisers for late November 2021

One of the puppies at LAPS ran out of steam and took a rest amid some decorations during a past pet photo session with Santa. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Photos of furry family members with Santa help flood victims, shelters

Langley saw fewer than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week for the first time in several months. (BCCDC)
Fewer than 100 COVID cases last week in Langley

Marilyn Nigg (left) and her daughter Joanne Hoblak travelled from Abbotsford to visit the Pop-Up Patisserie in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Patisserie pops back up in Cloverdale