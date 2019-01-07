B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Two B.C. police officers who spent 10 months detained in Cuba under suspicions of sexual assault will face another investigation now that they are back home.
Vancouver Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Const. Jason Long returned to B.C on Saturday after being acquitted of sexual assault charges in November.
Their saga began last March, when a 17-year-old girl from Ontario accused them of sexually assaulting her while they travelled separately in Cuba.
A five-judge panel acquitted Simms and Long. Friends of the two officers say Cuban courts have denied prosecutors’ appeal.
Here in B.C., the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner said Monday it would probe the pair under allegations of discreditable conduct.
Deputy commissioner Rollie Woods said the investigation had been suspended until the Cuban trial was wrapped up.
“Now that the officers are home and the matter is concluded in Cuba, the next step will be to take the investigation out of suspension and start examining what evidence is available and what other investigative steps need to be conducted,” Woods said in an email.
The work is due to finish within six months.