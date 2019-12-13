(Delta Police Department/Facebook photo)

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Being late for church is no excuse to break the law, say Delta police.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at about 10:44 a.m., an officer travelling southbound on Highway 99 was passed by a vehicle going well over the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.

“The Constable registered the vehicle going 150 km/hr through the 10200-block of Highway 99. When the driver was pulled over, he admitted to travelling at 150 km/hr as he was late for church,” the post says.

The driver was ticketed for excessive speeding and had his car impounded for seven days.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools
Next story
B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Just Posted

Christmas shoppers welcome at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife centre

The centre gift shop has items with photos of animals that have been care for at the shelter

WEATHER: Langley weekend weather forecast

A break from wet weather expected

Willowbrook gift wrap centre in Langley all for charity

Proceeds to benefit Heart and Stroke Foundation

Wildlife groups express concern animal-trap-related injuries are on the rise

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society had nine cases in 2017, 15 in 2018, and 21 this year

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley City getting its sparkle on tonight

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 a number of downtown merchants are holding a shopping party

VIDEO: Langley’s newest high school officially opens

A brief ceremony Thursday morning allowed all the players involved in new school to celebrate

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Five years since 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Surrey park

15-year-old Dario Bartoli died early Dec. 13, 2014 after being attacked in park

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

Surrey’s new top cop doesn’t believe residents have lost faith in the RCMP

Brian Edwards will take over the reins of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment on Jan. 6

UPDATE: RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools

Written notes found in three bathrooms at one.

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Most Read