B.C. ending contracts for health care housekeeping, food services

Flanked by executives of the Hospital Employees Union, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Labour Minister Harry Bains announced the end of contracted housekeeping and food services in the health care system on Monday.

The 21 existing contracts with private sector providers will mostly expire by March 2022, and the employees will return to direct employment by B.C.’s regional health authorities, Dix said Aug. 30. He said the change restores pensions and ends “decades of injustice” for people who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when the province is trying to recruit more people to work in the system.

“Today is a long time coming,” Bains said. “It’s almost 20 years now since health care workers had their rights stripped from them. That system treated them as second-class citizens.”

Joining them for the announcement were Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and former mental health minister Judy Darcy, both former HEU heads, and current secretary-business manager Meena Brisard.

Brisard said most of the people who were laid off in the transition 18 years ago were rehired by contractors, at greatly reduced wages and benefits.

more to come…

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus