Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz (L) and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James have denied allegations in a report released by House Speaker Darryl Plecas – but that didn’t stop a group of Victoria musicians from turning the scandal into a song. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

It’s time to face the music when it comes to the B.C. Legislature spending scandal – literally.

A group of Victoria musicians is capitalizing on a debacle that saw Speaker Darryl Plecas oust two officials for excessive spending on trips, magazine subscriptions, alcohol and most peculiarly – a wood splitter, by releasing a song called, All Part of the Uniform.

Alan Cassels and musical friends Dave Bigsby and Dave Kettlewell posted the song to Soundcloud on Wednesday.

Cassels said it may be the first of its kind “to feature a wood splitter.”

“Nice watches, and cufflinks, and biking magazines Subscriptions galore, for when they’re thinkin’ of Palm Springs,” reads the chorus. “All this graft might make us very bitter, but the queerest of all, is the legislative wood splitter.”

RELATED: Plecas report: Thousands spent on trips, booze, magazine and a wood splitter

RELATED: Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees


