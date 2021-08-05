Labour Minister Harry Bains arrives at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Chad Hipolito/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Labour Minister Harry Bains arrives at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Chad Hipolito/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. looks for input on paid sick leave legislation

‘We are thrilled to see the government move in this direction,’ Together Against Poverty Society said

  • Aug. 5, 2021 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Whether or not you’re happy with your current paid sick leave policies at work, B.C. wants to hear from you.

Starting Thursday (Aug. 5) and running until Sept. 14, public surveys are available for both B.C. workers and employers.

Following the surveys between Sept. 20 and Oct. 25, options will be prepared and made available for public feedback on various paid sick leave models, which include the number of paid sick days among other supports.

Labour Minister Harry Bains said the COVID-19 pandemic taught a critical lesson around staying home when sick in order to prevent the spread of illnesses and to keep workplaces productive.

Amendments to the Employment Standard Act in May paved the way for providing minimum paid sick leave entitlement in B.C., and following the public engagement and feedback process, paid sick leave is set to be established through a regulation on Jan. 1, 2022.

READ MORE: ‘Consequences’ for unvaccinated promised by B.C. officials, who stay vague on vaccine passports

“We are thrilled to see the government move in this direction.” Together Against Poverty Society’s Executive Director Doug King said on Thursday and asked that all workers in B.C. take a few minutes to complete the survey and ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

It’s estimated that around half of British Columbians do not have access to paid sick leave, and that vulnerable and low-wage workers are disproportionately affected.

BC governmentBC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Some federal workers may be required to get COVID-19 vaccine: Prime Minister Trudeau
Next story
BC SPCA warns dog owners of contagious cough

Just Posted

(Black Press Media File)
Search warrant executed in Brookswood by Canada border agency

Langley Xtreme 2009 won the U12B Provincials in Richmond, going undefeated through all eight games played. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Xtreme U12 win Softball B.C. provincial title

COVID-19 numbers more than doubled in Langley compared to a week ago. (BCCDC)
Langley COVID numbers more than double from last week

The price of single family homes in Langley actually dropped very slightly from June – but it’s still over $1.3 million. (Langley Advance Times files)
Fewer homes for sale in Langley, but prices barely budge in July