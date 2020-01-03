THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

The threshold is being lowered for B.C. homeowners who qualify for a grant to help offset property taxes.

The province says a decline in housing prices has prompted the threshold to be set at $1.525 million for 2020, down from $1.65 million in 2019.

The Finance Ministry says 92 per cent of homeowners will be eligible for the full $570 grant in 2020, the same as last year.

BC Assessment said Thursday there was an 11-per-cent annual decline in the typical value of single-family homes in Vancouver, with the average assessment standing at $1.57 million as of July 1, 2019.

Residents whose homes are over the $1.525 million threshold are still able to claim some of the grant, which is reduced by $5 for every $1,000 of assessed value above the threshold.

Those 65 and older living in northern and rural areas can claim as much as $1,045 off their annual tax bill.

Homeowners may also be eligible for property tax deferment if they are 55 years or older or are financially supporting a child.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day
Next story
Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Just Posted

Annual Langley donation drive by Kimz Angels draws a generous response

Donations to ‘fill the ambulance’ campaign roughly double previous year

Year in Review: Tree bylaw sprouts in Langley Township

After literally years of debate, a tree protection bylaw was passed

Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

Year in Review: Dozens injured in deck collapse that turns into court case

Several people were seriously injured in an incident in Aldergrove

Year in Review: New MPs take up seats in shakeup of Langley’s ridings

Both Langley ridings are again held by Conservative MPs

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Vancouver police probe deadly assault in Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

Suspect and victim believed to have had some interaction before the assault, police say

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Most Read