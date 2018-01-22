B.C. man accused of impersonating an officer eludes capture

Arrest warrant still stands for Bryce Scott Telford

A local man accused of impersonating a police officer in Langley continues to elude capture.

Langley RCMP issued an arrest warrant for Bryce Scott Telford, 21, last week.

Telford is accused of impersonating a police officer and getting two women in a vehicle to pull over in Langley. When the women realized the person who pulled them over was not a real officer, the driver sped away as the fake police SUV gave chase.

SEE STORY HERE

Telford, 21, has now been charged with using means to impersonate a police officer.

But since police issued an arrest warrant, Telford remains at large.

It was on Dec. 2, when police were called by a distraught woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that was being followed by a person allegedly pretending to be a police officer.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe pulled in behind the complainant in the Brookswood area and activated what appeared to be police emergency lights in the windshield and front grill of the vehicle, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The driver in the complainant’s vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and the Tahoe pulled in front in an apparent attempt to block their path, said police.

When the women realized the Tahoe’s occupants were not real police officers, they sped away and the Tahoe gave chase.

The women pulled into a gas station parking lot and told the suspect that police had been called. The driver of the Tahoe then left the area.

Police were able to identify an individual they believe to be responsible for the events of Dec. 2 and charges have been laid. The black Tahoe has been located and seized by investigators.

Telford has several charges before the courts. He is facing charges of assault and uttering threats for an incident in November 2017 in Burnaby and Surrey. He is set to go to trial in April charged with two counts of drug trafficking for offences that allegedly occurred in February 2016 in Maple Ridge.

Anyone with information that might assist police to locate and arrest Telford, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222.-TIPS.

Previous story
World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US
Next story
Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley country star breaks more national records

Dallas Smith celebrates another #1 chart topping single with his latest song, Sleepin’ Around.

B.C. man accused of impersonating an officer eludes capture

Arrest warrant still stands for Bryce Scott Telford

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

UPDATED: Langley’s Tardi takes gold in junior national curling competition

Four local boys are on their way to Scotland after winning their second Canadian title in as many years.

Gear swap in Langley helps make ball hockey more accessible for kids

A new initiative allows parents to empty garages of unused equipment and get new kids in the sport.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aldergrove businesses look to grow

Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is looking for new faces and fresh ideas

Aldergrove gym offers free women’s self-defense course

The Foundry will also offer a free bully defense workshop for kids

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Chilliwack’s David Lee Roth wannabe denied bail on underage sex crime charges

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating the rock star

Aldergrove Kodiaks split games on weekend

A win and a loss on the weekend leaves the Aldergrove Kodiaks stuck at fifth place

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Justice group, fellow trustee, defending B.C. school trustee

Chilliwack school trustee facing increasing pressure to resign over LGBTQ beliefs

Most Read