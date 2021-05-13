Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Whether a B.C. man who matched with a married woman on Tinder is the father of her child stands to be determined, but a B.C. judge has ordered a paternity test for the baby.

The man had sex with the woman more than once after meeting her on the app in April 2018, according to a provincial court decision on Feb. 12. The decision was made public earlier this month.

According to documents, the man was wanting to have contact with the infant he believes is his child. The man and woman involved remain unnamed, as well as any other information that could identify them, such as location.

Judge Justine Saunders didn’t make a ruling on whether the man can access the child and instead ruled that first a paternity test would be necessary to know for sure whether the man is the father or not.

READ ALSO: Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

The woman – who learned she was pregnant in December 2018 – claims the father is her husband, who she has another child with. She cut off contact with the man after informing him she had a miscarriage.

A year later, the man saw the woman posted photographs of a baby on Facebook and alleged she sent him one with a message reading: “We made a beautiful baby and it’s the best gift you could have ever given me.”

The woman has not denied sending the text, according to the court documents.

READ MORE: Alberta Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

The court heard that the man visited the baby numerous times in December, January, February and March – which the mother arranged.

The woman’s husband, who is registered as the child’s biological father, found out about the situation in July 2020 after the former Tinder date filed in the court for contact with the child.

Both the woman and her spouse opposed to a paternity test being conducted to determine the child’s biological father.

READ MORE: Police share list of dangerous apps parents might not know about


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Previous story
Japanese tycoon planning space station visit, trip to moon aboard SpaceX Starship
Next story
B.C. money laundering inquiry could have lessons for other provinces: lawyer

Just Posted

Getting your shot helps others, and that’s the message that will get more people to vaccinate. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Painful Truth: Forget ‘vaccine hesitant,’ work with the vaccine enthusiastic

Spread the word that getting your shot is a gift to the community

Tenants at a Langley Township-owned home on 80th Avenue say they won’t leave despite an eviction letter dated for April 30, 2021. (Eviction Defense Network/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township renters take fight to delay eviction to courts

They’re asking for a delay and more help finding new housing

An Earth Ninja volunteer found an upright vacuum cleaner on one of their picks along Aldergrove roads last week. (Special to The Star)
Earth Ninja founder looking for help to haul Aldergrove’s trash to the dump

Jocelyn Titus has seen a spike in help and donations since her four-day-long marathon in April

Trinity Western University student Kevin Chai created TWU Access Chapters to help alleviate feelings of isolation among his peers. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Connection to combat loneliness at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Student from Maple Ridge creates online social network

Langley’s Danielle Lawrie will play for Canada again. Final roster for the Olympic team was announced Wednesday, May 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIDEO: Langley’s Danielle Lawrie to pitch for Canada at the Olympics

Champion thanked her children for allowing ‘mommy to live out a cool dfream’

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity, watchdog says

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Lorna Seip touches up the mural on the wall at MRSS, working with students from the Rainbow Club. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rainbow club puts message of inclusion at Maple Ridge School’s main entrance

Maple Ridge secondary grad says SOGI symbols are powerful

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. He is currently in the running for a top 100 spot in the 2021 Toyota Searchlight competition. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs musician Todd Richard vies for Toyota Searchlight prize

First round ends on May 20, votes can be submitted every day

A pair of rare peregrine falcons have returned to their nesting site at an Abbotsford quarry, resulting in increased concerns from opponents about their safety. (PHOTO: #savebcfalcons Instagram page)
Concerns escalate about rare peregrine falcons as blasting set for Abbotsford quarry

Opponents worried after birds return to nesting site at quarry on Quadling Road

Drone image of Semiahmoo Bay. With significant water improvement the bay could once more support a shell fish harvest, SFN Chief Harley Chappell says. (Smart Shores photo)
Semiahmoo Bay shellfish harvest could be restored – SFN chief says

White Rock invited to participate in goals of Shared Waters Alliance

Most Read