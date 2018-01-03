B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing in Edmonton

Shane Terry Tym of Chilliwack convicted of manslaughter in 2014 incident during a drug deal

A former Chilliwack man was sentenced to 15 years in jail this week for killing a man during a drug deal in Edmonton in 2014.

Shane Terry Tym, who was born in Edmonton but grew up in Chilliwack, killed Adrian Gregory with a shotgun during a drug deal turned robbery around midnight Dec. 29, 2014.

Tym, who was 28 at the time, also shot another man, Jeremy Pershaw, who survived.

Tym was first charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder alongside his girlfriend Sarah Jane Posthumus who was with him at the meeting in the Sherwood Park neighbourhood.

On Oct. 27, 2017, Tym pleaded guilty to the lesser included offences of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The court heard that Posthumus did not know Tym had a shotgun during a meeting to buy cocaine in Sherwood Park.

After the shooting, Tym lit the vehicle on fire and fled the jurisdiction.

Tym appeared in court in Chilliwack on May 30 and June 1, 2015 on an application to remand him until he was returned to a different jurisdiction, according to Court Services Online.

In October 2017, Posthumus pleaded to accessory after the fact to the manslaughter. She was sentenced to 90 days jail, effectively time served back in 2015.

In Edmonton court on Jan. 2, the CBC reported that Tym admitted that he “had a choice in life and made the wrong one.”

He said he was remorseful for his actions.

Justice Douglas Mah sentenced Tym to 15 years for the manslaughter, and six years for the aggravated assault to be served concurrently.

With credit for time served, Tym’s effective sentence is 11 more years.

“You are right to feel remorse and sorrow, because you took a human life,” Mah told Tym after sentencing.

Tym was actually a rock drummer, and music website Hail The Hero reported in 2012 that he joined Edmonton-based metal band All Else Fails.

“I’m super pumped to be a part of such a wicked band with such great (and kinda weird) dudes,” Tym said, according to a 2012 article.

Two years later the band reported a former drummer had rejoined the band.

